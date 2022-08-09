Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2022 for Phase-I Written Exam to be released soon in August 2022. Indian Air Force Agniveer Airmen Group X, Group Y, and Group XY can check the Indian Air Force Agniveer Cut Off and Merit List 2022.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Cut Off 2022: Indian Air Force successfully conducted the Indian Air Force Agniveer Written Exam 2022 from 24th July 2022 onwards till 31st July 2022 for the recruitment eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. Online registration was mandatory.

In this article, we have shared Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks, Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks of IAF Airmen Group X & Y, and Merit List details.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Written Examination Result August 2022 Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Group/Trade Subject Number of questions Total marks Time duration For Airmen Group X English 20 70 1 hour or 60 minutes Physics 25 Mathematics 25 For Airmen Group Y English 20 50 45 minutes Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA) 30 For Airmen Group X & Y both English 20 100 85 minutes Physics 25 Mathematics 25 Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA) 30

NOTE:

(i) Online test was objective type and questions were bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects was conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Merit List 2022

Candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. Based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, the result of Phase-I and the Merit List of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

Soon after the declaration of the result of Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Phase I Test and SHORTLISTED candidates will be sent a New admit card on their registered e-mail IDs for phase - II test at a designated ASC.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Airman Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022 Group X & Y

Group Subject Minimum Pass Criteria ENG PHY MATHS RAGA TOTAL MARKS Minimum Pass Criteria 10 10 10 15 X MAX 20 25 25 NA 70 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 45-49 Y MAX 20 NA NA 30 50 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 30-33

Indian Air Force Airman Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2020, 2019, 2018)

Indian Air Force Airman Cut Off Marks 2020 Group X & Y

Group Subject Minimum Pass Criteria ENG PHY MATHS RAGA TOTAL MARKS Minimum Pass Criteria 10 10 10 15 X MAX 20 25 25 NA 70 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 36.25 Y MAX 20 NA NA 30 50 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 37.25

Indian Air Force Airman Cut Off Marks 2019 Group X & Y

Group Subject Minimum Pass Criteria ENG PHY MATHS RAGA TOTAL MARKS Minimum Pass Criteria 10 10 10 15 X MAX 20 25 25 NA 70 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 27.75 Y MAX 20 NA NA 30 50 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 32.75

Indian Air Force Airman Cut Off Marks 2018 Group X & Y

Group Subject Minimum Pass Criteria ENG PHY MATHS RAGA TOTAL MARKS Minimum Pass Criteria 10 10 10 15 X MAX 20 25 25 NA 70 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 38 Y MAX 20 NA NA 30 50 CUT OFF NA NA NA NA 36

What Next After Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam 2022?

Candidates who qualify the Phase-I (Online) Test will move to Phase-II wherein they shall be called at designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) on a stipulated date. Candidates are advised to bring their sports shoes and shorts/track pants.

