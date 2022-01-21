Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in From 24 Jan

Indian Army has published a short notification for Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry 46 Course. : Check Important Dates, Selection Process, Eligibility, and Other Details.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has published a short notification for Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry 46 Course. As per the short notice, Indian Army TES 47 Online Application Link will be available from 24 January 2022. Candidates eligible for the course can register on or before 23 February 2022 on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for Indian Army TES 47 should have JEE 2021 scores. Details related to vacancy, qualification, age limit, the selection process will be available in the detailed notification.

Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of online application: 24 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 February 2022

Indian Army TES 47 Vacancy Details

10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 47 Course - to be released

Indian Army TES 47 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

12th passed in Science subjects (Math, Physics and Chemistry) with at least 60% marks in Class 12th

The candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021.

Age Limit:

16½ years to 19½ years

Nationality:

A candidate must be an unmarried male and must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Govt of India.

Selection Criteria for Indian Army TES 47 Course

Shortlisted applicants will be called for:

SSB interview - It is a two-stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Medical Exam - It will be conducted for those who clear Stage

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit will be issued a Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria

How to apply for Indian Army TES 47 2022 ?

The candidate needs to apply ‘online’ on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in from 24 January to 23 February 2022.