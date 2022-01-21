Indian Army JAG 29 Course Recruitment 2022: Apply Online Till 17 Feb @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has started the online registration process for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (for Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy, Salary, Qualification and Other Details.

Indian Army JAG 29 Course Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has started the online registration process for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (for Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course. Men & Women Law Graduates can apply online from 19 January to 17 February 2022.

Those who submit their application successfully within the given time frame whose application will be screened by the Integrated HQ of MoD (Army). They will shortlist the applicants for SSB to be conducted at Selection Centres, Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka), and Kapurthala (PB).

More details on Indian Army JAG 2022 are given below:

Indian Army JAG 29 Notification Download

Indian Army JAG 29 Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting JAG 29 Online Application - 19 January 2022

Last Date for Submitting JAG 29 Online Application - 17 February 2022

Indian Army JAG 29 Course Vacancy Details

Men -06

Women - 03

Indian Army JAG Salary:

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs, 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900

Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier - Level 13A Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General Level 14 Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs. 15,500/- p.m. fixed

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA - Rs 56,100/-p.m

Indian Army JAG 29 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination) with minimum 55% aggregate marks.

The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Indian Army JAG 29 Age Limit:

21 to 27 years as on 01 Jul 2022 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1995 and not later than 01 Jul 2001; both dates inclusive).

Nationality:

A candidate must either be: (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

Selection Criteria for Indian Army 29 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of:

SSB Interview Medical Examination

A merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at the SSB interview

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2022 Recruitment?