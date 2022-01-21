Indian Army JAG 29 Course Recruitment 2022: Apply Online Till 17 Feb @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army JAG 29 Course Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has started the online registration process for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (for Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course. Men & Women Law Graduates can apply online from 19 January to 17 February 2022.
Those who submit their application successfully within the given time frame whose application will be screened by the Integrated HQ of MoD (Army). They will shortlist the applicants for SSB to be conducted at Selection Centres, Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka), and Kapurthala (PB).
More details on Indian Army JAG 2022 are given below:
Indian Army JAG 29 Notification Download
Indian Army JAG 29 Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submitting JAG 29 Online Application - 19 January 2022
- Last Date for Submitting JAG 29 Online Application - 17 February 2022
Indian Army JAG 29 Course Vacancy Details
- Men -06
- Women - 03
Indian Army JAG Salary:
- Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs, 56,100 - 1,77,500
- Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900
- Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200
- Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400
- Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900
- Brigadier - Level 13A Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600
- Major General Level 14 Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200
- Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs. 15,500/- p.m. fixed
- Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA - Rs 56,100/-p.m
Indian Army JAG 29 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates should have LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination) with minimum 55% aggregate marks.
- The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.
Indian Army JAG 29 Age Limit:
21 to 27 years as on 01 Jul 2022 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1995 and not later than 01 Jul 2001; both dates inclusive).
Nationality:
A candidate must either be: (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.
Selection Criteria for Indian Army 29 2022
Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of:
- SSB Interview
- Medical Examination
A merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at the SSB interview
How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2022 Recruitment?
- Go to Indian Army Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
- Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’
- Eligible and interested candidates can apply on official website by clicking on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered).
- Fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.
- Now, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.
- A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.
- A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Continue’
- Provide your Personal Information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.
- After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made. Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on
- take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.