Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Written Exam on 16th October: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Indian Army is all set to conduct the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October 2022.

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Written Exam: Check Best 5 Last Minute Tips to Score High
Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Written Exam: Check Best 5 Last Minute Tips to Score High

Indian Army Agnipath CCE 2022 Tips to Score High: Indian Army is all set to conduct the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October 2022 for candidates shortlisted in the Recruitment Rally Round for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass. Indian Army is scheduled to conducted Agnipath CCE for the 2nd Batch in January 2023. The Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally 2022 was successfully held in August and September 2022.

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events

Important Dates

Online Registration for Rallies Start Date

5th July to 3rd August 2022

Recruitment Rally Date

August & September 2022

Combined Entrance Exam Date

1st Batch – 16th October & 13th November 2022

2nd Batch – January 2023

Reporting to Training Centre Date

1st Batch – December 2022

2nd Batch – February 2023

 

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Related Links
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details
Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Region-wise Rally Dates & Details
Indian Army Agnipath Selection Process 2022: What Next After Agniveer Recruitment Rally?

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Remarks

General Knowledge

15

30

NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted

General Science

20

40

Maths

10

20

Logical Reasoning

05

10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject

Questions

Marks

General Knowledge

10

20

Maths

15

30

Physics

15

30

Chemistry

10

20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I

Subject

Questions

Marks

General Knowledge

05

20

General Science

05

20

Maths

10

40

Computer Science

05

20

Part-II

General English

25

100

Total

50

200

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject

Questions

Marks

Remarks

General Knowledge

15

30

NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted

Logical Reasoning

05

10

General Science

15

30

Maths

15

30

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Combined Entrance Exam: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Go through the Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Offs, Marking Scheme

Candidates should check through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, marking scheme, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for acing their preparation. Each post has different exam pattern, and candidates should be clear on the sections they will be asked questions from. One should note that there will be negative marking in the CCE.

2. Check Topic-wise Preparation Strategies

Candidates applying for Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech and Agniveer GD & Tradesman (Clerk) can go through the best preparation strategies as below:

Stream

Preparation Strategy Link

Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech

Click Here

Agniveer GD & Tradesman (Clerk)

Click Here

3. Avoid taking up new topics; Solve previous years’ papers, quizzes, mock tests

Utilize this time to solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, sample papers, quizzes (section-wise), etc to strengthen their preparation. This will help in gauging your performance and work on areas that need slight improvement. However, do not make the mistake of taking up entirely new topic. Focus on strengthening your strong areas.

4. Keep your Admit Card, Important Documents, Aarogya Setu Ready

To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised to keep their admit card, ID proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready. They will be required to produce their Admit Card at the allotted exam venue for appearing in the Exam along with their identity proof such as PAN Card/ Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Any other Photo ID proof issued by the State/Central Government.

5. Get good night sleep, eat healthy food, and keep calm

You should give yourself the rest you deserve after tough preparations. A day or two before the exam, make sure to go to bed early, wake up early, consume a healthy breakfast, and keep your mind calm and confident.

Wish you the best!

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022 Download Link

Take Free Online Indian Army 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play