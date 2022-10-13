Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Written Exam on 16th October: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Indian Army is all set to conduct the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October 2022.

Indian Army Agnipath CCE 2022 Tips to Score High: Indian Army is all set to conduct the Indian Army Agnipath Combined Entrance Exam on 16th October 2022 for candidates shortlisted in the Recruitment Rally Round for the recruitment of Agniveers for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass. Indian Army is scheduled to conducted Agnipath CCE for the 2nd Batch in January 2023. The Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally 2022 was successfully held in August and September 2022.

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Calendar

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Events Important Dates Online Registration for Rallies Start Date 5th July to 3rd August 2022 Recruitment Rally Date August & September 2022 Combined Entrance Exam Date 1st Batch – 16th October & 13th November 2022 2nd Batch – January 2023 Reporting to Training Centre Date 1st Batch – December 2022 2nd Batch – February 2023

Indian Army Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms)

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted General Science 20 40 Maths 10 20 Logical Reasoning 05 10

Exam Pattern for Agniveer (Tech) and (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner)

Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 10 20 Maths 15 30 Physics 15 30 Chemistry 10 20

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (All Arms)

Part-I Subject Questions Marks General Knowledge 05 20 General Science 05 20 Maths 10 40 Computer Science 05 20 Part-II General English 25 100 Total 50 200

Exam Pattern for Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)10th pass & 8th Pass

Subject Questions Marks Remarks General Knowledge 15 30 NCC ‘C’ Cert holders are exempted Logical Reasoning 05 10 General Science 15 30 Maths 15 30

Indian Army Agnipath 2022 Combined Entrance Exam: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Go through the Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Offs, Marking Scheme

Candidates should check through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, marking scheme, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for acing their preparation. Each post has different exam pattern, and candidates should be clear on the sections they will be asked questions from. One should note that there will be negative marking in the CCE.

2. Check Topic-wise Preparation Strategies

Candidates applying for Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech and Agniveer GD & Tradesman (Clerk) can go through the best preparation strategies as below:

Stream Preparation Strategy Link Agniveer Clerk/ SKT/ Tech Click Here Agniveer GD & Tradesman (Clerk) Click Here

3. Avoid taking up new topics; Solve previous years’ papers, quizzes, mock tests

Utilize this time to solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, sample papers, quizzes (section-wise), etc to strengthen their preparation. This will help in gauging your performance and work on areas that need slight improvement. However, do not make the mistake of taking up entirely new topic. Focus on strengthening your strong areas.

4. Keep your Admit Card, Important Documents, Aarogya Setu Ready

To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised to keep their admit card, ID proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready. They will be required to produce their Admit Card at the allotted exam venue for appearing in the Exam along with their identity proof such as PAN Card/ Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Any other Photo ID proof issued by the State/Central Government.

5. Get good night sleep, eat healthy food, and keep calm

You should give yourself the rest you deserve after tough preparations. A day or two before the exam, make sure to go to bed early, wake up early, consume a healthy breakfast, and keep your mind calm and confident.

Wish you the best!

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022 Download Link