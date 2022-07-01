Indian Army Agnipath Agniveer Recruitment Registration 2022 Started @joinindianrmy.nic.in: Check Details Here

Indian Army Agnipath Agniveer Recruitment Registration 2022 has been started on joinindianrmy.nic.in. Candidates can check the details here.

Indian Army Agnipath Agniveer Recruitment Registration 2022: Indian Army has started the online registration for recruitment of the students under ‘Agneepath Scheme’ . Indian Army Agniveer Registration Link is available from 01 July to 30 July 2022 on its official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who register themselves online will be called to appear for the recruitment rally to be conducted in various parts of India.

After successful completion of Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rallies. The candidates will be recruited as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper, Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 8th Passed and Agniveer. The recruitmnet rallies will commence in the second week of August 2022. It will continue till September 2022.

Qualified candidates will be called to appear for the combined entrance test which will be conducted in two batches. The test for the first batch is scheduled from 16 October to 13 November 2022 while for the second batch the test will be held in the month of January 2022.

Selected candidates from the 1st batch will appear for training in December 2022 and selected candidates from the 2nd batch will join the training centre in February 2023.

The rallies will be conducted at ARO Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Sujanpur Tira, Hisar, Ludhiana, Trichy, Trichy, Vizag, Bikaner etc. The candidates can check the notification for each recruitment rally and Indian Army Agnipath Registration Link by clicking on the provided link below:

Indian Army Agnipath Registration Link