Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Notification 2023 OUT for UP, Bihar and Other: Apply Online

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023: Check Notification and Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023: Indian Army issued the notice for the selection of Agniveers across the country. The recruitment rally will be conducted for various locations including Agra, Aizwal, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Barrackpore, Behrehmpur, Cuttack, Gopalpur, Hamirpur and other locations.

Candidates interested in the posts can apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in as per the date mentioned in Indian Army Agniveer Notification 2023.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Overview

Organization Indian Army Post Name Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer (Clerk / Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesmen Application Process Online Registration Date according to the detailed notice Exam Date according to the detailed notice Recruitment Rally according to the detailed notice Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Notification 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding the recruitment such as important dates, recruitment rally details, online exam details, and application process in the Indian Army Agniveer 2023 Notice. The candidates can visit the provided link in order to check the region-wise notification details.

Indian Army Agniveer Notification Click Here Indian Army Agniveer Online Application Link Click Here

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Agniveer (General Duty) - (All Arms) Class 10th /Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system, min of ‘D’ grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or grades with 33% in subjects and overall aggregate of ‘C2’ grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms) - 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. OR 10+2 /Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths & English from any recognized State Edn Bd or Central Edn Bd to incl NIOS and ITI course of min one yr in the required field with NSQF level 4 or above. OR 10th/Matric pass with 50% in aggregate and min 40% in English, Maths and Science with 02 yrs of Tech Training from ITI or two/three yrs Diploma.

Agniveer (Clerk / Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms) - 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.

Agniveer Tradesmen -10th pass (All Arms) - Class 10th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Agniveer Tradesmen - 8th pass (All Arms) - Class 8th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Age Limit:

17 1/2 and 21 years

Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process 2023

Phase I - Online Computer Based Written Examination (Online CEE)

Phase II - Recruitment Rally

How to Apply for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023

The candidates can apply online on the official website.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/-