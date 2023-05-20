Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 OUT: Download CEE PDF at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 has been announced for ARO Barrackpore, Bihar and Jharkhand ARO Behrampur, ARO Cuttak ARO Gopalpur, ARO Kolkata, ARO Sambalpur, ARO Siliguri and Sikkim, IRO Delhi MP and Chattisgarh on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidate can download PDF, Cutoff and other details from this page.

Indian Army uploaded the result of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the post of Agniveer on its website.Candidates can download Indian Army Result from joinindianarmy.nic.in The candidates can download Indian Army Result for all AROs from this article.

Indian Army Result Download Link

The candidates can download PDFs for all the regions including ARO Barrackpore, Bihar and Jharkhand ARO Behrampur, ARO Cuttak ARO Gopalpur, ARO Kolkata, ARO Sambalpur, ARO Siliguri and Sikkim, IRO Delhi MP and Chattisgarh and for other regions through PDFs below.

The Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2023 was conducted from 17 to 26 April 2023 at 375 examination centres at 176 locations in India.

Indian Army Result Overview 2023

Exam Body Indian Army Exam Name Common Enytrance Exam 2023 Post Name Agniveer Category Result Army Agniveer Result 2023 20 May 2023 Qualifying Marks 40% Army Agniveer Exam Date 2023 17th to 26th April 2023 Selection Process Common Entrance Test Physical Fitness Test Medical Test Official Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off Marks 2023 GD, Technical, Tradesman

Post Name Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off Percentage2023 Agniveer GD 50% Agniveer GD (Tech) 55% Agniveer (Tradesman) 50% Agniveer GD (All Arms) 45% Agniveer GD Women 40%

How to Download Indian Army Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of Indian Army

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download Indian Army Result 2023

Step 4: Check roll numbers

Army Agniveer Exam 2023 was conducted for Angiveer Scheme for the post of General Duty, Clerk, Tradesman, Store keeper, and other posts in various states across India.

What After Indian Army Exam 2023

Those who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for Physical Fitness Test and Medical Test. The schedule for Army Agniveer Physical Fitness Test and Medical Test will be announced on the official website in due course of time.

Final candidates will be called for a time period of four years and after the completion of the four years, 25% of candidates of each specific batch of Agniveer will get the chance to join army.