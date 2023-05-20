Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 OUT: Download CEE PDF at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 has been announced for ARO Barrackpore, Bihar and Jharkhand ARO Behrampur, ARO Cuttak ARO Gopalpur,  ARO Kolkata, ARO Sambalpur, ARO Siliguri and Sikkim, IRO Delhi MP and Chattisgarh on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidate can download PDF, Cutoff and other details from this page.

Indian Army Result 2023
Indian Army Result 2023

Indian Army uploaded the result of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the post of Agniveer on its website.Candidates can download Indian Army Result from joinindianarmy.nic.in The candidates can download Indian Army Result for all AROs from this article.

Indian Army Result Download Link

The candidates can download PDFs for all the regions including ARO Barrackpore, Bihar and Jharkhand ARO Behrampur, ARO Cuttak ARO Gopalpur,  ARO Kolkata, ARO Sambalpur, ARO Siliguri and Sikkim, IRO Delhi MP and Chattisgarh and for other regions through PDFs below.

ARO Name Army Agniveer Result PDF
ARO Barrackpore Agniveer Result Download Click Here
ARO Bihar and Jharkhand  Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO Cuttack Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO Gopalpur Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO Kolkata Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO Sambalpur Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO Siliguri and Sikkim Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO Delhi Agniveer Result Download Download Here
ARO MP and Chattisgarh Agniveer Result Download Download Here

The Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2023 was conducted from 17 to 26 April 2023 at 375 examination centres at 176 locations in India.

Career Counseling

Indian Army Result Overview 2023

Exam Body

Indian Army

Exam Name

Common Enytrance Exam 2023

Post Name

Agniveer

Category

Result

Army Agniveer Result 2023

20 May 2023

Qualifying Marks

   40%

Army Agniveer Exam Date 2023

17th to 26th April 2023

Selection Process

Common Entrance Test

Physical Fitness Test

Medical Test

Official Website

www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off Marks 2023 GD, Technical, Tradesman

Post Name

Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off Percentage2023

Agniveer GD

50%

Agniveer GD (Tech)

55%

Agniveer (Tradesman)

50%

Agniveer GD (All Arms)

45%

Agniveer GD Women

40%

How to Download Indian Army Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of Indian Army

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download Indian Army Result 2023

Step 4: Check roll numbers

Army Agniveer Exam 2023 was conducted for Angiveer Scheme for the post of General Duty, Clerk, Tradesman, Store keeper, and other posts in various states across India.

What After Indian Army Exam 2023

Those who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for Physical Fitness Test and Medical Test. The schedule for Army Agniveer Physical Fitness Test and Medical Test will be announced on the official website in due course of time.

Final candidates will be called for a time period of four years and after the completion of the four years, 25% of candidates of each specific batch of Agniveer will get the chance to join army.

 

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next