Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 OUT: Download CEE PDF at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army uploaded the result of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the post of Agniveer on its website.Candidates can download Indian Army Result from joinindianarmy.nic.in The candidates can download Indian Army Result for all AROs from this article.
Indian Army Result Download Link
The candidates can download PDFs for all the regions including ARO Barrackpore, Bihar and Jharkhand ARO Behrampur, ARO Cuttak ARO Gopalpur, ARO Kolkata, ARO Sambalpur, ARO Siliguri and Sikkim, IRO Delhi MP and Chattisgarh and for other regions through PDFs below.
|ARO Name
|Army Agniveer Result PDF
|ARO Barrackpore Agniveer Result Download
|Click Here
|ARO Bihar and Jharkhand Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO Cuttack Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO Gopalpur Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO Kolkata Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO Sambalpur Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO Siliguri and Sikkim Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO Delhi Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
|ARO MP and Chattisgarh Agniveer Result Download
|Download Here
The Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2023 was conducted from 17 to 26 April 2023 at 375 examination centres at 176 locations in India.
Indian Army Result Overview 2023
|
Exam Body
|
Indian Army
|
Exam Name
|
Common Enytrance Exam 2023
|
Post Name
|
Agniveer
|
Category
|
Result
|
Army Agniveer Result 2023
|
20 May 2023
|
Qualifying Marks
|
40%
|
Army Agniveer Exam Date 2023
|
17th to 26th April 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Common Entrance Test
Physical Fitness Test
Medical Test
|
Official Website
|
www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off Marks 2023 GD, Technical, Tradesman
|Post Name
|
Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off Percentage2023
|
Agniveer GD
|
50%
|
Agniveer GD (Tech)
|
55%
|
Agniveer (Tradesman)
|
50%
|
Agniveer GD (All Arms)
|
45%
|
Agniveer GD Women
|
40%
How to Download Indian Army Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of Indian Army
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Download Indian Army Result 2023
Step 4: Check roll numbers
Army Agniveer Exam 2023 was conducted for Angiveer Scheme for the post of General Duty, Clerk, Tradesman, Store keeper, and other posts in various states across India.
What After Indian Army Exam 2023
Those who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for Physical Fitness Test and Medical Test. The schedule for Army Agniveer Physical Fitness Test and Medical Test will be announced on the official website in due course of time.
Final candidates will be called for a time period of four years and after the completion of the four years, 25% of candidates of each specific batch of Agniveer will get the chance to join army.