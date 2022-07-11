Indian Army to Recruit Chinese Interpreter For Territorial Army, First Time in Indian History

Indian Army is hiring Chinese Interpreters For Territorial Army. Candidates can check the complete details here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Army Headquarters Selection Board, has recently issued an employment notification for Chinese Interpreters who will serve as Territorial Army Officers atindianarmy.nic.in. This is the first time when Indian Army is recruiting Chinese interpreters.

Applications are invited from gainfully employed citizens of India (male & female). The last date for submitting the application is 10 August 2022. Ex-servicemen are also eligible to apply for the Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2022. 5 vacancies are for civilian candidates and 1 vacancy is for ex-servicemen.

Candidates with a degree in Chinese can grab this opportunity and become a part of one of the reputed forces of India.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 10 August 2022

Indian Army Chinese Interpreter Vacancy Details

Civilian Candidates - 05 (Male/ Female)

Ex-Service Officers - 01 (Male/ Female)

Indian Army Chinese Interpreter Salary:

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 15500/-

Captain - Level 10A, Rs. 6,13,00 - 1,93,900 15500/-

Major - Level 11, Rs. 6,94,00 - 2,07,200 15500/-

Lt Colonel - Level, Rs. 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12400 15500/-

Colonel - Level 13,Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 15500/-

Brigadier - Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 15500/-

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Chinese Interpreter Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Civilian Candidates - Graduation in Chinese Language with min 55% marks from recognised University. ‘OR’ Graduation in any subject with two years Interpretership Diploma/HSK-IV level from a recognised University or Institute.

Ex Service Officers. - Graduation in any subject with two years Interpretership Diploma in Chinese LanguagefromSFL/ AEC Trg College & Centre with min ‘BX’ grading

Indian Army Chinese Interpreter Selection Process

The candidates will be called for:

Proficiency Test - This exam will be of 300 marks and conducted in three parts i.e. Writing, Listening

and Speaking

and Speaking Interview - 200 Marks

Candidates will be screened by the Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB) which will be held at Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, ‘A’ Block, 4th Floor,Defence Office Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi - 110001.

Recommended candidates will undergo Medical Examination at Armed Forces Clinic, New Delhi followed by their Police Verification for final selection.

How to Apply Indian Army Chinese Interpreter Recrutiment 2022 ?

Application form completed in all respects should be sent to Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, ‘A’ Block,4 th Floor, Defence Office Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi - 110001 (through India Post only.

Indian Army Chinese Interpreter Notification