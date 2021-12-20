Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 for Sikh and Punjab Regimental, Download Application @indianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army is hiring for Group C Posts under Punjab Regimental Centre and Sikh Regimental Centre. Details Here.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has released the notification for recruitment of various Group C Posts under Punjab Regimental Centre and Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt (Jharkhand) on its official website -indianarmy.nic.in. Defense Civilian Employees can apply for Punjab Regimental Centre Group C Posts while open candidates can apply for Sikh Regimental Center on or before the last date.

Sikh Regimental Notification Download

Punjab Regimental Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Application for Punjab Regimental Centre - 28 days from date of publication of this advertisement

Last Date of Submitting Application for Sikh Regimental Centre - 8 January 2022

Indian Army Group C Vacancy Details

Punjab Regimental Centre

Carpenter Group ‘C’ Non­Industrial Non­Ministerial - 01

Cook Group ‘C’ Non­Industrial Non­Ministerial - 06

Washerman Group ‘C’ Non­Industrial Non­Ministerial - 01

Tailor Group ‘C’ Non­Industrial Non­Ministerial - 01

Sikh Regimental Centre

LDC - 1

Cook - 4

Bootmaker - 1

Indian Army Group C Salary:

Rs 19,900- 63,200

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Carpenter Group ‘C’ Non­ Industrial Non­ Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. Knowledge of Wood Work.

Cook Group ‘C’ Non ­Industrial Non­ Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. (ii) Knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Washerman Group ‘C’ Non­ Industrial Non ­Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. (ii) Wash clothes thoroughly well.

Tailor Group ‘C’ Non-­Industrial Non-­Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. (ii) Stitch military/ civilian clothes.

LDC- 12th passed and English typing @35 wpm and Hindi typing @30 wpm.

Cook - 10th passed

Bookamker - 10th passed

Indian Army Group C Age Limit:

UR - 18 to 25 years

OBC -18-28 yrs

SC - 18-30 yrs

ST - 18-30 yrs

See the notification for more details regarding eligibility

Selection Criteria for Indian Army Group C Posts

The candidates shall be selected on the basis of Written Examination, Skill Test, Police and Medical Verification etc.

How to Apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Applicants should be sent to the address “The Commandant, The Punjab Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt Pin Code – 829130 (Jharkhand)” for Punjab Regiment and to “QM Office(Civ Sec), The Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt Pin Code – 829131 (Jharkhand)’for Sikh Regiment through registered post.