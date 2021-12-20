Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 for Sikh and Punjab Regimental, Download Application @indianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has released the notification for recruitment of various Group C Posts under Punjab Regimental Centre and Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt (Jharkhand) on its official website -indianarmy.nic.in. Defense Civilian Employees can apply for Punjab Regimental Centre Group C Posts while open candidates can apply for Sikh Regimental Center on or before the last date.
Sikh Regimental Notification Download
Punjab Regimental Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Submitting Application for Punjab Regimental Centre - 28 days from date of publication of this advertisement
Last Date of Submitting Application for Sikh Regimental Centre - 8 January 2022
Indian Army Group C Vacancy Details
Punjab Regimental Centre
- Carpenter Group ‘C’ NonIndustrial NonMinisterial - 01
- Cook Group ‘C’ NonIndustrial NonMinisterial - 06
- Washerman Group ‘C’ NonIndustrial NonMinisterial - 01
- Tailor Group ‘C’ NonIndustrial NonMinisterial - 01
Sikh Regimental Centre
- LDC - 1
- Cook - 4
- Bootmaker - 1
Indian Army Group C Salary:
Rs 19,900- 63,200
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Carpenter Group ‘C’ Non Industrial Non Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. Knowledge of Wood Work.
- Cook Group ‘C’ Non Industrial Non Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. (ii) Knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.
- Washerman Group ‘C’ Non Industrial Non Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. (ii) Wash clothes thoroughly well.
- Tailor Group ‘C’ Non-Industrial Non-Ministerial - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board/University. (ii) Stitch military/ civilian clothes.
- LDC- 12th passed and English typing @35 wpm and Hindi typing @30 wpm.
- Cook - 10th passed
- Bookamker - 10th passed
Indian Army Group C Age Limit:
- UR - 18 to 25 years
- OBC -18-28 yrs
- SC - 18-30 yrs
- ST - 18-30 yrs
See the notification for more details regarding eligibility
Selection Criteria for Indian Army Group C Posts
The candidates shall be selected on the basis of Written Examination, Skill Test, Police and Medical Verification etc.
How to Apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 ?
Applicants should be sent to the address “The Commandant, The Punjab Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt Pin Code – 829130 (Jharkhand)” for Punjab Regiment and to “QM Office(Civ Sec), The Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh Cantt Pin Code – 829131 (Jharkhand)’for Sikh Regiment through registered post.