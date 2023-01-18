Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023: Check Application Form Here

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023:Indian Army is hiring Cooks, Barber, Tailors, Draughtsmen, Messenger, Draftrt and Safaiwala. Candidates can check the important date, eligibility, age limit, salary and how to apply here.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023: Indian Army has published a notice for recruitment of various group c posts in the employment newspaper dated 14 Jan to 20 Jan 2023. The vacancies are available for the post of Cook, Barber, Tailor, Draughtsman, Messenger, Draftrt and Safaiwala.

Interested and eligible persons can submit their application through offline mode to the concerned department. The last date for submitting the application is 11 February 2023.

Indian Army Group D Notification Download - Click Here

Indian Army Group C Recruitment Application Form Date

Last Date of Application - 11 Feb 2023

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Cook - Matriculation or equivalent. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Barber - Matriculation or equivalent.

Tailor- Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board and 3 years' experience as Tailor in a reputed establishment.

Messenger, Daftry, Safaiwala - The candidate should be 10th class passed

Indian Army Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25years

Indian Army Group C Salary

Cook - Rs. 19900- 63200/-

Barber, Tailor - Rs. 18000- 56900/-

Draughtsman - Rs. 25500/-

Messenger, Daftry and Safaiwala - Rs. 18000- 56900/-

How to Apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2023 ?

Application Form duly typed or neatly hand written in the prescribed format only, filled preferably in English in all respect along with a self-addressed envelope (not smaller than size 23 cm X 10 cm) duly affixed with appropriate stamp, all relevant attested photocopy of documents supporting the application such as Class X pass certificate or mark and four recent (not more than 3 months old) passport size photo (in white back ground) in addition to the one pasted in the application with name, category & post applied for written at the back to be submitted by Registered/Speed/Ordinary Post (through Indian Postal Service only in an envelop not smaller than 30 cm X 21 cm) addressed to "SELECTION BOARD GP 'C' POST JAK RIF REGIMENTAL CENTRE JABALPUR CANTT PIN 482001".