Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Age, Qualification, Selection through NEET UG Score

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022: Check the latest update announced for admission to B.Sc (Nursing) Course for MNS in Indian Armed Forces.

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Army has issued a notice stating that NEET (UG) – 2022 scores will be used for short listing candidates for admission to BSc(N) course - 2022 at Colleges of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical Services. Therefore, all candidates desirous for admission are directed to register for NEET (UG) 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will undergo a selection process comprising computer based written exam, and interview & medical exam. Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Application Start Dates are yet to be announced. All details regarding the Written Exam and Interview will also be updated after the release of the official notification by Indian Army.

Selected candidates will be offered admission to 4 years B. Sc (Nursing) Course commencing in 2022 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services. Candidates who successfully complete the nursing training (4 years) will be granted Permanent/Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service.

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date To Be Announced Online Application Start Date To Be Announced Online Application End Date To Be Announced Last Date of Payment of Fees To Be Announced Indian Army MNS Admit Card 2022 Release Date To Be Announced Indian Army MNS Admit Card 2022 Download Last Date To Be Announced Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Exam Date To Be Announced

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

Nationality

A candidate must be:

(i) Indian National

Age Limit

To be updated after the release of the official notification.

Upper Age Relaxation

To be updated after the release of the official notification.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed in the first attempt Senior Secondary Exam (10+2) or equivalent (12 years schooling) exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory/Recognized Board/University/Exam Body. Candidates who will be appearing for final year of qualifying exam during the current academic session may also apply provisionally. Candidates finally selected for the course will have to submit proof of passing the qualifying exam with requisite subjects and marks before joining the course.

Physical Standards

Medical Fitness will be determined as per standards applicable for Commission in the Armed Forces as amended from time to time. X-Ray exam of Chest and USG (of abdomen & pelvis) will be done.

Minimum Height (Female Candidates): 152 cm

Minimum Height (Gorkhas and candidates belonging to North-eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon): 148 cm

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

(a) Computer Based Exam: Eligible applicants will be called for an objective type Computer Based Exam of 150 marks for 90 minutes duration. The exam dates are yet to be announced. As per previous year notification details, the Computer Based Exam will comprise:

Subject No. of Questions Max Marks General English 50 50 General Intelligence 50 50 Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) 50 50

(b) Interview & Medical Exam: Candidates qualified in the Computer Based Exam will be called for Interview and Medical Exam. The Interview will carry a maximum weightage of 100 marks.

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

To be updated after the release of the official notification.

Indian Army MNS Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Army after the announcement of application dates. Candidates are required to maintain an E-mail ID and User ID for the whole recruitment process.