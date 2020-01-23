Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020: 191 Vacancies Notified for (Tech) Posts, Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020: Indian Army has published recruitment notification for 55th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men (Oct 2020) and 26th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course (Oct 2020). Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army can apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2020 from 22 January to 20 February 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 22 January 2020

Last Date of Online Application: 20 February 2020

Indian Army SSC (Tech) Vacancies Details

For SSC (Tech) 55 Men- 175 Posts

Civil - 42

Mechanical - 14

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 17

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 58

Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication - 21

Electronics - 2

Opto Electronics - 2

Fibre Optics - 2

Micro Electronics & Microwave - 2

Production Engg - 2

Architecture – 3

Building Construction Technology - 2

Aeronautical - 2

Ballistics - 2

Avionics - 2

Aerospace - 2

For SSC (Tech) 26 Women - 14 Posts

Architecture/ Building Construction Technology -1

Mechanical - 2

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 2

Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication - 3

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 3

Widows of Defence Personnel Only – 2 Posts

SSC(W) Tech - 1

SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army SSC (Tech)

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing by 01 Oct 2020 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness:

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC) - Graduation in any Discipline

SSCW (Tech) - E./ B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

Age Limit:

For SSC(Tech)- 55 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 26 Women. 20 to 27 years

For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only. SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW(Tech) - A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Oct 2020

Selection Process for Indian Army SSC (Tech) Posts

Shortlisted Candidates will be called for Interview.

How to Apply for Indian Army SSC (Tech) Posts 2020

Online applications will be accepted through Indian Army official website www.joinindianarmy.nic. from 22 January to 20 February 2020.



