Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021 Update: ICG Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) Exam Date Soon @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is soon going to conduct the computer based exam for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical). As per the official website, “Admit card for Stage -I exam will be available for download three days before exam date. Exam date and name of Exam City will be displayed shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

We can expect the ICG Exam Date anytime soon on the official website. The candidates would be able to download Indian Coast Gyard GD DB Admit Card before 3 days of the exam.

Indian Coast Guard Exam Pattern

The candidates can check the exam pattern of Stage 1 for different through the PDF below:

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process

Stage 2 - Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Examination, a merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-II which includes Physical Fitness Test,Document verification, Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers and Initial Medicals Examination.

Stage 3 - Based on the performance in Stage-I & Stage-II, an all India merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-III.

Stage 4 - The candidates are to submit all the original documents and verification of all original documents through boards/universities/state government will be carried out by Indian Coast Guard. Candidate will be terminated from service if the documents are reported as not genuine by respective boards/universities/state government.

Selected candidates will be sent to basic training for Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will commence in August 2021 and Navik (Domestic Branch) in October 2021 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade.

ICG had published the notification for filling 358 vacancies under various departments.