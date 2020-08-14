Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (SRD) 02/2020 Result out @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, DV on 18 Sept

Indian Coast Guard Result 2020: Indian Coast Guard has released the result of Assistant Commandant (SRD) 02/2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (SRD) 02/2020 can check the result on the official website of Indian Coast.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

According to the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (SRD) 02/2020 Result, The selected candidates are required to bring all essential documents at CGSB NOIDA on 18 September 2020 at 3 PM. All candidates having CGPA/CPI should bring the percentage conversion formula from their university. Without a conversion formula, you will not be allowed to appear in FSB. The verification of documents and filling up of requisite documents will be carried out on the day of reporting.

All qualified candidates are required to be dressed in formal for attending the interview, Group Task & Psychological Test. Candidates are advised to bring sports dress with non-marking sports shoes, in case of candidate want to avail the sports facility at Coast Guard Sports complex of CGSB.

The Indian Coast Guard has also stated that the request for a change in date of FSB will not be entertained and if any candidate found illegible due to educational qualification or not having correct caste certificate or not fulfilling other eligibility criteria etc. During verification, their candidature will be cancelled.

All candidates who are going to appear in Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (SRD) 02/2020 are required to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. The candidate must be reported negative from an ICMR accredited laboratory and dated within 72hrs of reporting at CGSB.

Download Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (SRD) 02/2020 Result

Official Website

The candidate shall have Arogya Setu App installed in his mobile phone prior to leaving the home station for CGSB. Screenshot printout of having green status on the said App is to be taken prior to leaving home and the same will be scrutinised on arrival at CGSB. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates in the provided link.