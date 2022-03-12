Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Driver Posts, Download Notification @indiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Region (ICG) is hiring Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar and 1st Class Lascar. Candidates can check vacancy and other details here.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Headquarters, Coast Guard Region, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar (A&N), has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar and 1st Class Lascar in the employment newspaper dated 12 March to 18 March 2022. The candidates are required to submit their application through offline mode within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Th vacancies shall be filled on direct recruitment basis. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process, age limit, application process, and other details once the detailed notification is uploaded at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Indian Coast Guard Driver Vacancy Details

Engine Driver - 7 (UR-4, SC-1, OBC-2)

Sarang Lascar - 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

Lascar 1st Class - 2 (UR-2)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the eligibility, once the notification is released.

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Driver Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidate can apply offline and send the application to “Post Box No. 716, Haddo Post, Port Blair- 744102“ within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.