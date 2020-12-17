Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2020 to Release on 19 Dec @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Check DB 01/2021 Entry Call Letter Updates

Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2020: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will release the admit card of written exam for the post of Navik [Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)] on 19 December on its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Applicants can download Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2020, using their application/registration number, through URL official website of Indian Coast Guard - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx from 19 December to 25 December 2020.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card Download - on 19 Dec



As per the official notice, “Candidates are required to bring 03 copies of e-Admit card with latest identical colour passport size photographs with Blue background (Not older than one month) and to be pasted in the box provided. Candidates shall bring all original documents along with photocopies of all documents self-attested i.e. class 10th pass certificate and mark sheet showing subjects, caste certificate wherever required and domicile certificate of their respective state for submission at the examination Centre on the date of examination. Any candidate who does not carry all these documents at the time of recruitment shall not be permitted to appear in the written examination”.

The exam will be conducted during the month of Early Jan 2021 at NOIDA, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kochi and Gandhi Nagar.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Pattern:

There will be objective-type questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs & General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal).

Indian Coast Guard Navik Selection Process:

The candidates who will qualify in the written exam shall undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Initial Medical Examination (Preliminary). The Zone wise select list of candidates will be published on the Indian Coast Guard Website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in in March 2020.

The exam is being conducted for filling up 50 vacancies for Navik {Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)} 10th Entry - 01/2021 Batch in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union.