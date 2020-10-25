ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician/MTS/Research Assistant and others @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the Lab Technician/MTS/Research Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal Discussion scheduled on 3rd/4th/5th November 2020 as mentioned in the notification.
Notification details:
Advt. No NIMR/PJ/TES/2020/02
Dated 22.10.2020
Important Dates
Date of Walk-in-interview/Personal Discussion: 3rd/4th/5th November 2020
Vacancy Details:
NIMR FU, Nadiad
Research Assistant-01
Lab Technician-01
Multi Tasking Staff-01
For NIMR FU, Bangalore
Research Assistant-01
Lab Technician-01
Multi Tasking Staff-01
For NIMR FU Raipur
Research Assistant-01
Lab Technician-01
Multi Tasking Staff-01
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
NIMR FU, Nadiad
Research Assistant-Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.
Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience
Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent
For NIMR FU, Bangalore
Research Assistant-Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.
Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience
Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent
For NIMR FU Raipur
Research Assistant-Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.
Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience.
Multi Tasking Staff- High School or equivalent.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: PDF
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions
on the 3rd/4th/5th November 2020 as mentioned against each post along with the duly filled in the prescribed application form. Check the notification link for details in this regard.