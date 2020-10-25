ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician/MTS/Research Assistant and others @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the Lab Technician/MTS/Research Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal Discussion scheduled on 3rd/4th/5th November 2020 as mentioned in the notification.

Notification details:

Advt. No NIMR/PJ/TES/2020/02

Dated 22.10.2020

Important Dates

Date of Walk-in-interview/Personal Discussion: 3rd/4th/5th November 2020

Vacancy Details:

NIMR FU, Nadiad

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician-01

Multi Tasking Staff-01

For NIMR FU, Bangalore

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician-01

Multi Tasking Staff-01

For NIMR FU Raipur

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician-01

Multi Tasking Staff-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

NIMR FU, Nadiad

Research Assistant-Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience

Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent

For NIMR FU, Bangalore

Research Assistant-Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience

Multi Tasking Staff-High School or equivalent

For NIMR FU Raipur

Research Assistant-Graduate in Science from recognized university with three years work experience from recognized institution or Master’s degree in Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience.

Multi Tasking Staff- High School or equivalent.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions

on the 3rd/4th/5th November 2020 as mentioned against each post along with the duly filled in the prescribed application form. Check the notification link for details in this regard.