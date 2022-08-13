Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022: Check B.Tech Course Eligibility, Vacancy Here

Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy will start the application process 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for permanent commission as Officers on 18 August 2022. Check the complete details below.

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has published a notification for the recruitment of Unmarried Male Candidates for a four-year B. Tech degree course the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme in the employment newspaper of 13 August 2022. After completing the course, the candidates will be recruited for the post of Officer. Candidates can apply online for this course from 18 August 2022 onwards on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

It is to be noted that, those who are 12th passed PCM candidates and appeared in JEE (Main) - 2022 (for B.E/ B. Tech) exam are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 18 August 2022

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 28 August 2022

Indian Navy 10+2 Vacancy Details

Education Branch - 5 Posts

Executive and Technical - 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

JEE Main 2022 for B.E/B.Tech Exam

Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Indian Navy will shortlist the candidates for SSB Interview on the basis of JEE Main All India Common Rank List (CRL) 202

Shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB interviews through SMS or Email.

Candidates will be able to apply for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech on the official website from 18 August to 28 August 2022.

Indian Navy 10+2 Notification Download