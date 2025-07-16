Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 Out - Download Fireman, Fire Engine Driver Result PDF

The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 is out for Fireman, Fire Engine Driver and other posts. Candidates can check their results at joinindiannavy.gov.in or download the pdf from the direct link provided below. The next steps include a physical test and an endurance test.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 16, 2025, 17:36 IST
Indian Navy INCET Result 2025
Indian Navy INCET Result 2025

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: The Indian Navy has released the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for posts such as Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Chargeman, Tradesman Mate, and more. Candidates who attempted the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) can now download the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 PDF from the direct link or by visiting the official website.
The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 has been declared in the PDF format containing the roll number, registration number, name and date of birth of shortlisted candidates.

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: Overview

The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The next step is a physical test and an endurance test (for firemen & Fire Engine Driver). Check the table below for Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Aspect

Details

Exam Conducted

INCET 01/2024

Result Release Date

15 July 2025 (Fireman & Fire Engine Driver)

Exam Dates

27-29 November 2024

Official Website

joinindiannavy.gov.in

Total Vacancies

840+ (after increase)

Selection Process

CBT, Physical Test (if applicable), Document Verification, Medical Exam

Next Steps

Endurance Test (for Fireman & Fire Engine Driver)

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: PDF Download

The Indian Navy Fireman & Fire Engine Driver result has been released on the official website on July 15, 2025 while the other post result has been released on July 13, 2025. The next steps for the fireman and fire engine driver include endurance tests such as the fireman lift, long jump, rope climbing, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 PDF.

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025

PDF Download (Fireman and Fire Engine Driver)

How to Download the Indian Navy INCET Fireman Result 2025?

The Indian Navy INCET Fireman Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format; candidates can download the result by clicking on the direct link above or they can download it from official website following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in
  • Find the "INCET 01/2024 Result" link on the homepage.
  • Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
  • View and download the result PDF.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News