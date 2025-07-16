Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 Out - Download Fireman, Fire Engine Driver Result PDF

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: The Indian Navy has released the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for posts such as Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Chargeman, Tradesman Mate, and more. Candidates who attempted the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) can now download the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 PDF from the direct link or by visiting the official website.

The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 has been declared in the PDF format containing the roll number, registration number, name and date of birth of shortlisted candidates.

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: Overview

The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The next step is a physical test and an endurance test (for firemen & Fire Engine Driver). Check the table below for Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 Key Highlights.