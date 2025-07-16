Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 Out - Download Fireman, Fire Engine Driver Result PDF

Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: The Indian Navy has released the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for posts such as Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Chargeman, Tradesman Mate, and more. Candidates who attempted the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) can now download the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 PDF from the direct link or by visiting the official website.
The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 has been declared in the PDF format containing the roll number, registration number, name and date of birth of shortlisted candidates.
Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: Overview
The Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The next step is a physical test and an endurance test (for firemen & Fire Engine Driver). Check the table below for Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Key Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Conducted
|
INCET 01/2024
|
Result Release Date
|
15 July 2025 (Fireman & Fire Engine Driver)
|
Exam Dates
|
27-29 November 2024
|
Official Website
|
joinindiannavy.gov.in
|
Total Vacancies
|
840+ (after increase)
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, Physical Test (if applicable), Document Verification, Medical Exam
|
Next Steps
|
Endurance Test (for Fireman & Fire Engine Driver)
Indian Navy INCET Result 2025: PDF Download
The Indian Navy Fireman & Fire Engine Driver result has been released on the official website on July 15, 2025 while the other post result has been released on July 13, 2025. The next steps for the fireman and fire engine driver include endurance tests such as the fireman lift, long jump, rope climbing, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Navy INCET Result 2025 PDF.
|
Indian Navy INCET Result 2025
|
PDF Download (Fireman and Fire Engine Driver)
How to Download the Indian Navy INCET Fireman Result 2025?
The Indian Navy INCET Fireman Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format; candidates can download the result by clicking on the direct link above or they can download it from official website following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Find the "INCET 01/2024 Result" link on the homepage.
- Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
- View and download the result PDF.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation