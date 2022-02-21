Indian Navy Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto 92300, Details Here

Indian Navy has published notification for the recruitment of Pharmacists in Naval Ship Yard, Port Blair. Candidates can check the details below.

Join Indian Navy Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy, Naval Ship Yard, Port Blair, is looking to recruit Pharmacist (Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, Non-Industrial). Applications are invited on an Absorption basis from persons serving in similar, equivalent or higher grades in the lower formation of the Defence Services.

Those who are interested in Naval Ship Yard Recruitment 2022 can apply through the proper channel (application in other forms of mailing will not be accepted) by Registered / Speed Post within 60 days after excluding the first date of publication in the Employment News. Indian Navy Pharmacist Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 19 February 2022.

The details of the post are as under:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 60 days after excluding the first date of publication in the Employment News.

Indian Navy Pharmacist Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Indian Navy Pharmacist Salary

Level-5 (Rs 29200-92300)

Indian Navy Pharmacist Place of Posting

Port Blair

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Pharmacist

Matriculation or equivalent.

Registered under clause (c) of section 31 or section 32 of the Pharmacy Act 1948.

Persons serving in similar, equivalent or higher grades in the civil posts in the Defence Services and possessing the above qualifications.

Indian Navy Pharmacist JD

Storing medicine

Distribution / issue medicine

Maintaining records

Making indent

Indian Navy Pharmacist Selection Process

Provisional Appointment Letter - The appointment of provisionally selected candidates will strictly be based on the merit position, subject to satisfactory verification of documents, medical examination and other requirement as applicable and specified by the Government of India and Appointing Authority. Document Verification - All relevant documents pertaining of age, education, identity, address, category, caste, service etc., will be scrutinized and verified prior to provisional 2 appointments as per extant DoP&T policy. Date and venue for document verification will be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates through letter which will be sent to the respective address of the candidates by post or through Registered e-mail IDs.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Pharmacist Recruitment 2022 ?