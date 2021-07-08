Indian Navy SSC Electrical Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @joinindiannavy.gov.in from 16 July

Indian Navy is conducting Short Service Commission (SSC) Electrical Branch Course commencing January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Details Here

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy will start the online application process for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Electrical Branch for course commencing January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala from 16 July on official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Eligible Unmarried Male Candidates for can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 July 2021.

SSB interviews will be conducted from September 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata.

Indian Navy SSC Electrical Recruitment Notification - to release soon



Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 July 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 30 July 2021

Indian Navy SSC Electrical Vacancy Details

Electrical Branch (General Service) - 40 Posts

Indian Navy SSC Electrical Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

BE/B.Tech in Electrical/Electronics/Tele Communication/Electronics & Communication/Power Engineering/Power Electronics/Electronics & Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Instrumentation/Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC)/Electrical& Electronics with minimum 60% marks

Indian Navy SSC Electrical Age Limit:

Candidates should born between 02 Jan 1997 to 01 July 2002

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC Electrical Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Shortlisting of Applications SSB Interview Medical Exam Merit List

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Electrical Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 16 July to 30 July 2021.