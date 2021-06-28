Indian Navy SSC IT Recruitment 2021: Apply Online from 2 July @ joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy is soon expected to release a recruitment notification for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology under Special Naval Orientation Course. Apply Online joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy is soon expected to release a recruitment notification for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology under Special Naval Orientation Course commencing January 22 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. As per the reports, eligible Unmarried Male Candidates for can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 from 02 July to 16 July 2021 through official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

SSB interviews will be tentatively scheduled from July 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam / Kolkata.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 July 2021 Last Date of Online Application: 16 July 2021

Indian Navy SSC IT Vacancy Details

Executive Branch

SSC X IT - 45

Indian Navy SSC IT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT with minimum 60% marks or

M.Sc Computer/IT or

MCA or

M.Tech Computer/IT

Age Limit:

Candidates should born between 02 Jan 1997 to 01-07-2002

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC IT Posts



Shortlisting of Applications Shortlisting of application will be based on preference of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree . SSB Interview Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS Medical Exam - Selected candidates in SSB will be called for medical examination as applicable to their entry. Merit List - Based on performance in SSB, merit lists would be prepared.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC IT Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can register and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 02 July to 16 July 2021