Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for Executive/Technical Branch @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer in Executive Branch (Sports & Law) and Technical Branch (Naval Constructor) entries. Eligible unmarried Male/Female Candidates who are interested for Indian Navy SSC 2021 in Sports and Law Branches can apply for the course commencing in June 2021 (AT) at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala through official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in from 29 January to 07 February 2021. Candidates seeking to apply for Naval Constructor Branch can register from 10 February to 18 February 2021.

Important Dates

Executive Branch (Sports & Law)

Starting Date of Online Application: 29 January 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 07 February 2021

Technical Branch (Naval Constructor)

Starting Date of Online Application: 10 February 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 18 February 2021

Indian Navy SSC Vacancy Details

Sports - 1 Post

Law - 2 Posts

Naval Constructor - 14 Posts

Indian Navy SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sports - A candidate should have participated at Senior Level National Championships/ Games in Athletics/ Tennis/ Football/ Hockey/ Basketball/ Swimming. Regular Post Graduate Degree or BE/B. Tech in any field. Candidates with Diploma in Sports Coaching from National Institute of Sports/ M.Sc in Sports (Coaching) will be given priority for shortlisting.

Law - A degree in Law qualifying for enrollment as an advocate under Advocates Act 1961, with minimum 55% marks. Candidates applying for this entry should be from a college/university recognised by Bar Council of India

Naval Constructor - BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in any of the following disciplines:- (i) Mechanical (ii) Civil (iii) Aeronautical (iv) Aero Space (v) Mettallurgy (vi) Naval Architecture (vii) Ocean Engineering (viii) Marine Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design

Age Limit:

Sports - 22-27 years {born between 02 Jul 1994 and 01 Jul 1999) (both dates inclusive)

Law - 22-27 years {born between 02 Jul 1994 to 01 Jul 1999 (both dates inclusive)}

Naval Constructor - 19.5 -25 years {born between 02 Jul 1996 & 01 Jan 2002 (both dates inclusive)}.

Physical Standards:

Candidates must be physically fit according to the prescribed physical standard

Medical:

All candidates recommended by SSB will have to undergo medicals as per extant regulation. There is no relaxation in medical standard on any ground.

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC 2021

Law - IHQ of MoD(Navy) reserves the right to shortlist application and to fix cut off percentage based on percentage scored in degree for education qualification as mentioned at Para 2 above. Approximately 200 candidates, who are in merit list will be shortlisted for SSB

Sports - Candidates will compete on open merit for selection. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a Preliminary Screening Board constituted by IHQ-MoD(N) . (ii) Candidates found suitable by the Preliminary Screening Board would be deputed for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews. (iii) No rail fare and allowances will be admissible to candidates attending Preliminary screening.

Naval Constructor - IHQ of MoD(Navy) reserves the right to shortlist application and to fix cut off percentage based on percentage scored in Education Qualification as mentioned at Para 2 above. For Regular & Integrated (BE/B.Tech) course candidates, %age scored in 5 th & 7th semester respectively will be considered to shortlist the candidates. Approximately 800 candidates who are in merit will be shortlisted for SSB

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should register themselves and fill application on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before the last date.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Notification Download

Indian Navy SSC Officer Online Application Link