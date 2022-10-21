Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Check Application Form Other Details

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, How to Apply, and Other Details Here.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has published a notification for the Extended Naval Orientation Course and Extended Naval Orientation Course on joinindiannavy.gov.in. More than 200 vacancies will be filled under General Service [GS(X)]/ Hydro Cadre, Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Naval Air Operations Officer (erstwhile Observer), Pilot, Logistics, Education, Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)], Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] and Naval Constructor.

Both Men and Women are eligible to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022. The candidates can apply from 21 October 2022. The last date for application is 06 November 2022.

Other details regarding the Indian Navy SSC Officer 2022 such as vacancy, eligibility, selection process erc. are given below:

Indian Navy SSC Officer Notification

Indian Navy SSC Officer Online Application Link

Indian Navy SSC Officer Vacancy and Educational Qualification



Branch Qualification Vacancy General Service [GS(X)]/ Hydro Cadre BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. 56 ATC BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks. (60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). 5 Naval Air Operations Officer BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks. (60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). 15 Pilot BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks. (60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). 25 Logistics BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or

MBA with First Class, or

B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class alongwith PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management, or

MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class 20 Education 60% marks in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc 3 60% marks in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc 2 60% marks in M.Sc. Chemistry with Physics in B.Sc. 1 BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering 2 BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical) 2 60% marks in M Tech from a recognized University/Institute in any of the following disciplines: Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Metallurgical Engineering/ Material Science 2 Engineering Branch [General Service (GS) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Contro 25 Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x)

Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics. 45 Naval Constructor BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/ Mechanical with Automation (ii) Civil (iii) Aeronautical (iv) Aero Space (v) Metallurgy (vi) Naval Architecture (vii) Ocean Engineering (viii) Marine Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design 14

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be

normalised using formulae mentioned on the Join Indian Navy website.

Candidates selected in the final merit list will be required to submit proof of completing the qualifying degree with a minimum of 60% marks by sending an email to the address officer@navy.gov.in . Candidates failing to meet the criteria will not be permitted to join the Academy.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS (provided by candidates in their application form). Candidates are advised not to change their e-mail/ mobile number till selection process is over.

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022 ?



Candidates can apply online on the official website within a stipulated time period from 21 October to 06 November 2022.