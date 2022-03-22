Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, How to Apply for 2500 Vacancies

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Apply for 2500 vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Eligibility: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) in the August 2022 Batch. Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Online Registration will start from 29th March 2022. Shortlisting of the candidates for Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 exam). In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and How to Apply for 2500 Vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Event Date Notification Release Date To be Released Online Application Registration Start Date 29th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 5th April 2022 Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancies

Educational Qualification

Post Requirements AA Qualified in 10+2 examination and 60% or more marks in Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. SSR Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit

Candidates should be born between 1st August 2002 to 31st July 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Vacancies

Post No. of Vacancies AA 500 SSR 2000

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 How to Apply

For this entry, the candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website of Indian Navy from 29th March 2022 to 5th April 2022. The procedure is as follows:

(i) Before filling online application, keep matric certificate & 10+2 Mark sheet ready for reference.

(ii) Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your e-mail ID, if not registered already. The Applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active e-mail IDs and mobile numbers, which should not be changed till selection procedure is over.

(iii) ‘Log–in’ with the registered E-mail ID and Click on “Current Opportunities”.

(iv) Click on “Apply” (√) button.

(v) Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the ‘Submit’ button make sure all the details are correct, all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded.

(vi) Online applications will be further scrutinized for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage, if found ineligible in any respect.

(vi) Photographs. Recent Good quality colour photograph with blue background to be uploaded.

NOTE: The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centers (CSC) across the country, against fixed fees of Rs 60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional. In case of any difficulty faced by potential candidates, they may contact IHQ MoD (Navy) through official website of Indian Navy.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Apply Online

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 2500 Vacancies