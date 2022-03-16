Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Online Registration will start from 29th March 2022. Shortlisting of the candidates for Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 exam). In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 2500 Vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates
|
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
To be Released
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
29th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
5th April 2022
|
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Admit Card Release Date
|
To be announced
|
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam
|
To be announced
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
25
|
25
|
1 Hour
(60 Minutes)
|
Science
|
25
|
25
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
NOTE: Question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. Standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level.
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
English
|
Passage
Preposition
Sentence Correction
Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active
Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct
Verbs
Tense
Non-Finites
Punctuation
Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression
Synonyms & Antonyms
Meanings of Difficult Words
Use of Adjective
Compound
Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc)
Use of Pronouns
|
Science
|
Physical World and Measurement
Kinematics
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation
Mechanics of Solids and Fluids
Heat Thermodynamics
Oscillations
Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
Electromagnetic Waves
Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations
Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices
Principles of Communication
Metals and Non-Metals
Organic Chemistry
Food, Nutrition and Health
Physiology and Human Diseases
Computer Science
|
Mathematics
|
Relations and Functions
Logarithms
Complex Numbers
Quadratics Equations
Sequences and Series
Trigonometry
Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines
Circles
Conic Section
Permutation and Combinations
Vectors
Exponential and Logarithmic Series
Sets and Set Theory
Statistics
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
Probability
Function
Limits and Continuity
Differentiation
Applications of Derivatives
Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem
Matrices
Determinants
Definite Integrals
|
General Knowledge
|
Culture and Religion
Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours
Freedom Movement
Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players
Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs
Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies
Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations
Discoveries
Diseases and Nutrition
Award and Authors
Eminent Personalities
Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability
Sequences
Spellings Unscrambling
Coding & Decoding