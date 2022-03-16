JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022: Check the syllabus and exam pattern for the Written Test for 2500 vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 18:11 IST
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Online Registration will start from 29th March 2022. Shortlisting of the candidates for Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 exam). In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 2500 Vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Event

Date

Notification Release Date

To be Released

Online Application Registration Start Date

29th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

5th April 2022

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam

To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English

25

25

 

1 Hour

(60 Minutes)

Science

25

25

Mathematics

25

25

General Knowledge

25

25

Total

100

100

NOTE: Question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. Standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus

Subject

Syllabus

English

Passage

Preposition

Sentence Correction

Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active

Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct

Verbs

Tense

Non-Finites

Punctuation

Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression

Synonyms & Antonyms

Meanings of Difficult Words

Use of Adjective

Compound

Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc)

Use of Pronouns

Science

Physical World and Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation

Mechanics of Solids and Fluids

Heat Thermodynamics

Oscillations

Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations

Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices

Principles of Communication

Metals and Non-Metals

Organic Chemistry

Food, Nutrition and Health

Physiology and Human Diseases

Computer Science

Mathematics

Relations and Functions

Logarithms

Complex Numbers

Quadratics Equations

Sequences and Series

Trigonometry

Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates

Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines

Circles

Conic Section

Permutation and Combinations

Vectors

Exponential and Logarithmic Series

Sets and Set Theory

Statistics

Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry

Probability

Function

Limits and Continuity

Differentiation

Applications of Derivatives

Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem

Matrices

Determinants

Definite Integrals

General Knowledge

Culture and Religion

Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours

Freedom Movement

Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players

Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs

Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies

Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations

Discoveries

Diseases and Nutrition

Award and Authors

Eminent Personalities

Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability

Sequences

Spellings Unscrambling

Coding & Decoding

 

Indian Navy SSR AA  2022 Apply Online

FAQ

Q1 What is the syllabus of Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Read Our Article Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 2500 Vacancies For Detailed Syllabus (Section-Wise And Topics).

Q2 What are subjects in the written exam for Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Written Exam Sections: English, Mathematics, Science, General Knowledge.

Q3 How many vacancies are there in Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Vacancies: A total of 2500 Vacancies for enrolment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Q4 What is the application start date for Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Application Start Date: 29th March 2022.

Q5 How to apply for Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Navy or click on the apply online link in the article above.

