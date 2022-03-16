Indian Navy SSR AA 2022: Check the syllabus and exam pattern for the Written Test for 2500 vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Online Registration will start from 29th March 2022. Shortlisting of the candidates for Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 exam). In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 2500 Vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Event Date Notification Release Date To be Released Online Application Registration Start Date 29th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 5th April 2022 Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English 25 25 1 Hour (60 Minutes) Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

NOTE: Question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. Standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus

Subject Syllabus English Passage Preposition Sentence Correction Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct Verbs Tense Non-Finites Punctuation Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression Synonyms & Antonyms Meanings of Difficult Words Use of Adjective Compound Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc) Use of Pronouns Science Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation Mechanics of Solids and Fluids Heat Thermodynamics Oscillations Waves Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Electromagnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices Principles of Communication Metals and Non-Metals Organic Chemistry Food, Nutrition and Health Physiology and Human Diseases Computer Science Mathematics Relations and Functions Logarithms Complex Numbers Quadratics Equations Sequences and Series Trigonometry Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines Circles Conic Section Permutation and Combinations Vectors Exponential and Logarithmic Series Sets and Set Theory Statistics Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry Probability Function Limits and Continuity Differentiation Applications of Derivatives Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem Matrices Determinants Definite Integrals General Knowledge Culture and Religion Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours Freedom Movement Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations Discoveries Diseases and Nutrition Award and Authors Eminent Personalities Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability Sequences Spellings Unscrambling Coding & Decoding

