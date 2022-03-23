Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 2500 Vacancies

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022: Check Job Profiles, PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 2500 vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Created On: Mar 23, 2022 10:19 IST
Modified On: Apr 5, 2022 11:41 IST
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 2500 Vacancies
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 2500 Vacancies

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 PayScale: The Indian Navy will be soon inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment against 2500 Sailors vacancies of which candidates can expect approximately 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) vacancies in the August 2022 Batch. We have shared the expected number of vacancies as per the previous recruitment exercises conducted for the Indian Navy SSR AA. Shortlisting of the candidates for Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examinations (10+2 exam). In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam Date, Vacancy, Job Profiles, PayScale, Allowances details for 2500 Vacancies of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Event

Date

Online Application Registration Start Date

To be announced

Online Application Registration End Date

To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Exam

To be announced

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Job Profiles

Post

Job Roles

Artificer Apprentice (AA)

As an Artificer, one will take very responsible positions as a sailor of the Indian Navy. Major responsibilities include:

-Maintaining some of the most complex systems and sophisticated equipment

-Management of men in addition to the technical challenges of operation

-Working on steam-powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles, and other automatically controlled weapons, sensors avionic equipment, computers, and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

As an SSR, one will be required to serve in powerful, modern ships such as Aircraft Carriers, Guided Missile Destroyers, and Frigates, Replenishment Ships, and highly technical submarines and aircraft.

Operating different types of equipment such as radars, sonars, or communications or firing weapons such as guns, missiles, or rockets.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Salary/PayScale

Event

PayScale

During the initial training period

₹ 14,600/- per month Stipend

On successful completion of initial training

(₹ 21,700- ₹ 69,100) Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix

Military Service Pay (MSP): On successful completion of training, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). In addition, Group ‘X’ Pay (if Applicable), Dearness Allowances and allowances of the trade to which they stand allotted will be payable on completion of training.

For Artificer Apprentice (AA):  Sailors under this post will be eligible for ‘X’ Group Pay @ ₹ 3600/- per month plus DA (as applicable) while undergoing training and would become eligible for ‘X’ Group Pay @ ₹ 6200/- per month plus DA on successful completion of AICTE recognised Diploma Course}.

All the sailors have been divided into two group viz 'X' and 'Y'. Artificer Apprentices fall under 'X' group and rest of the sailors in group 'Y'. Pay scales in respect of sailors as per 7th CPC are as follows:

‘X’ Group Artificer Apprentices Sailors (AA) PayScale, Rank, Level

‘Y’ Group Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) PayScale, Rank, Level

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Related Links
Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, How to Apply Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Allowances

(a) During the entire period of training and thereafter, sailors are given books, reading material, uniforms, food and accommodation as per entitlement.

(b) Sailors are entitled to medical treatment, Leave Travel Concessions for self and dependents, Group Housing Benefits and other privileges. Sailors are also privileged to Annual and Casual Leave, Children Education and House Rent Allowances. Post-retirement benefits include pension, gratuity and Leave encashment. All perquisites are extended as per service conditions and their eligibility/admissibility is regulated as per Government orders in force and amended from time to time.

Insurance Cover (on contribution) of ₹ 50 lakhs for sailors is applicable.

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Promotion

Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 47,600- ₹ 1,51,100) plus MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations and clear Services Selection Boards.

‘X’ Group Artificer Apprentices Sailors (AA) Career Growth

Rank

Level

Apprentice

3

Artificer V

4

Artificer IV

5

Art III

5A

Chief/Art

6

MCPO II

7

MCPO I

8

‘Y’ Group Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Rank

Level

Seaman II

3

Seaman I

3

Leading Seaman

4

Petty Officer

5

Chief Petty Officer

6

MCPO II

7

MCPO I

8

Retirement: A sailor has to serve up to a minimum of 15 years to be eligible for service pension and other post-retirement benefits.

Before retirement, sailors are provided with many job-oriented courses and requisite training for available jobs. There is a dedicated organisation (Directorate General, Resettlement (DGR) at RK Puram, New Delhi) which looks after resettlement prospects of all retired personnel.

FAQ

Q1 What is the starting salary of Indian Navy SSR AA?

Indian Navy SSR AA Salary: During the initial training period, a stipend of ₹ 14,600/- per month. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹ 69,100).

Q2 How many vacancies are there in Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Vacancies: Total 2500 Of Which 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) Vacancies And 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) For The August 2022 Batch.

Q3 Where can I find detailed job profiles of Indian Navy SSR AA?

Read our article Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 2500 Vacancies for detailed job profiles of Indian Navy AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit).

Q4 What is the highest post in Indian Navy SSR AA?

Indian Navy SSR AA Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 47,600- ₹ 1,51,100).

Q5. What is the application start date for Indian Navy SSR AA 2022?

Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 Online Registration Will Start From 29th March 2022.

