Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Result 2021 Soon: Check INCET TMM Result Release Date and Details Here

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Result 2021: Indian navy has just finished the exam for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-TMM-01/2021) for Mumbai Region. All those who appeared and enrolled themselves for INCET TMM 2021 Exam will be able to download their result through the official website of the Indian Navy.i.e.intmm-navy.onlineregistrationform.org.

This drive is being done to recruit 1159 vacancies through Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-TMM-01/2021). The exam for the same was conducted on 27 July 2021. The results will be shortly released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Result 2021 Date

It is expected that the board will soon release the result on its website. The candidates will be able to check their result directly through this article, once released. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What’s Next?

Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further stages. The appointment of provisionally selected candidates will be strictly based on their relative merit position in the online exam subject to verification of documents, medical exam and other requirements as specified by the government of India and appointing authority.

Document Verification: All documents pertaining to age, education, identity, address category, ITI certificate etc. will be scrutinized and verified as per extant DOP&T. Date and timing will be intimated to the selected candidates in due course of time.

Latest Government Jobs:

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 115 Contractual Asst, Supervisor, Gas Logger & other Posts, 10th pass can apply

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for 21 Vacancies, Apply Now from 4 August @rrc-wr.com

TN WRD Recruitment 2021 for Field organiser (FOs) Vacancies, Apply @wrd.tn.gov.in

UP Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2021: 58000+ Vacancies to be filled for Panchayat Sahayak Cum DEO Posts