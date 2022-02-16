Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Apply Online for 1531 Group C Posts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT for 1531 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others. 

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 20:30 IST
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Skilled. A total of 1531 vacancies have been notified. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass with knowledge of English and have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible to apply. 

The applications date is to be announced in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below. 

Important Dates: 

  • Last date of application submission: to be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Tradesman - 1531 Posts

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass with knowledge of English and have completed apprentice training in the concerned trade or served as mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are eligible to apply. 

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - between 18 and 25 years (There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Salary - Pay Scale Level 2 (Rs. 19900- Rs. 63200) 

How to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates will be able to apply through the online mode at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

