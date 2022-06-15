Indian Railway Recruitment 2022-23: 148463 Vacancies To Be Filled Over Next One Year

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022-23: After a glorious initiative by PM Narender Modi affirming 10 lakh jobs under ‘Mission Mode’, Indian Railways has made an announcement of recruiting 1,48,463 people over the next one year, as per PTI Reports. If Compared annually over the last eight years, only 43,678 people were recruited on an average.

On the top of it, as per the latest annual report of the Department of Expenditure on Pay and Allowances, 21.75 percent of the posts are vacant as out of 40.78 lakh sanctioned strength, only 31.91 lakh regular central government civilian employees are in position (including in the Union territories) as of March 1, 2020.

The report states that around 92 per cent of the total manpower is covered by five major government ministries or departments including Railways, Defence (Civil), Home Affairs, Posts and Revenue. Of the total strength of 31.33 lakh (excluding the Union territories), the percentage share of the railways is 40.55.

Also, various departments and ministries were asked to prepare the details of vacancies following Modi’s direction to recruit 10 lakh people, as per government sources.

According to Ministry of Railways, from 2014-15 to 2021-22, the total intake was 3,49,422 with an average of 43,678 per year, while in 2022-23 it will recruit 1,48,463 people.

Other than this, In 2019-20, the Ministry of Railways holds the largest share of 35.06 per cent of the total expenditure on pay and allowances.

