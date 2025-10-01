India’s Largest TEDx Fest – TEDxSRCC Presents ‘Behind The Silhouette': TEDxSRCC, one of India’s largest TEDx events, serves as a platform to ignite and amplify the potential of young minds, encouraging them to explore new ideas and push beyond boundaries.

The prestigious TEDx event hosted by TEDxSRCC, is set to return on the 30th of September and the 1st of October, 2025. This year’s event, themed ‘Behind The Silhouette’, will bring together some of the brightest minds across diverse fields to inspire action and promote ideas worth spreading.

Overview

TEDxSRCC, one of India’s largest TEDx events, serves as a platform to ignite and amplify the potential of young minds, encouraging them to explore new ideas and push beyond boundaries. Rooted in the belief that "ideas are the starting point of all fortunes", TEDxSRCC aims to inspire innovation by showcasing visionary speakers from diverse fields who have demonstrated extraordinary accomplishments. The event fosters an environment of change and intellectual growth, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with transformative ideas that have the power to shape the future. Through these interactions, TEDxSRCC creates a dynamic space where ideas turn into action, driving meaningful impact in the world.