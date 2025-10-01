India’s Largest TEDx Fest – TEDxSRCC Presents ‘Behind The Silhouette': TEDxSRCC, one of India’s largest TEDx events, serves as a platform to ignite and amplify the potential of young minds, encouraging them to explore new ideas and push beyond boundaries.
The prestigious TEDx event hosted by TEDxSRCC, is set to return on the 30th of September and the 1st of October, 2025. This year’s event, themed ‘Behind The Silhouette’, will bring together some of the brightest minds across diverse fields to inspire action and promote ideas worth spreading.
Overview
TEDxSRCC, one of India’s largest TEDx events, serves as a platform to ignite and amplify the potential of young minds, encouraging them to explore new ideas and push beyond boundaries. Rooted in the belief that "ideas are the starting point of all fortunes", TEDxSRCC aims to inspire innovation by showcasing visionary speakers from diverse fields who have demonstrated extraordinary accomplishments. The event fosters an environment of change and intellectual growth, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with transformative ideas that have the power to shape the future. Through these interactions, TEDxSRCC creates a dynamic space where ideas turn into action, driving meaningful impact in the world.
TEDxSRCC: A Prestigious Platform
TEDxSRCC has grown to become one of India’s largest TEDx university chapters, garnering attention both nationally and globally. Over the years, the event has hosted numerous thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers who have shared ideas that have influenced attendees and viewers across the world.
With TED’s mission of “Ideas Worth Spreading,” TEDxSRCC creates an invaluable space for intellectual growth and exchange. The talks are made available online, reaching millions of viewers globally.
Exciting Speaker Lineup
This year’s speaker lineup promises to captivate and inspire, featuring an eclectic mix of individuals who are experts in their fields. The event will host:
• Ranjit Bajaj - Owner: Minerva Punjab FC/CC, Minerva Academy, U19 Football, Asian Record holder, Gothia Cup (Sweden), Norway Cup (Norway), Dana Mark (Denmark)
• Nikita Luther - Winner Amazon Prime's Traitor S1
• Navika Kumar - Editor in chief, Times Now
• Akanksha Choudhary - Consultant McKinsey, IIMA, SRCC
• Anya Singh - Actress
• Manika Vishwakarma - Miss Universe India 2025
• Rajat Barmecha - Actor
-
DRV (performer)
-
Akshit- akgomzy (performer)
Each speaker will bring unique perspectives and share their experiences, allowing the audience to gain insights into various industries and creative fields. From business leaders discussing strategies for innovation to artists and performers showcasing their creativity, TEDxSRCC 2024 promises a comprehensive intellectual feast.
Venue and Schedule
The event will take place at Shri Ram College of Commerce, which is known not only for its academic excellence but also for hosting major intellectual and cultural events. The two-day event will be held on the 30th of September and the 1st of October 2025.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the TEDxSRCC event promises to be a transformative experience, bringing together changemakers, innovators, and visionaries under one roof. With a stellar speaker lineup, exciting performances, and invaluable networking opportunities, the event is set to inspire and empower attendees to turn ideas into action. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of one of India’s largest TEDx events.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation