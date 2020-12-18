Intelligence Bureau ACIO Recruitment Notification for 2000 Vacancies is NOT FAKE - Employment News Tweeted

Intelligence Bureau ACIO Recruitment Notification: Recently, The Employment Newspaper of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has confirmed that the recruitment of 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 in the Intelligence Bureau under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is not fake. This news has been confirmed by the organization on its official twitter handle. An employment newspaper clip of page number 6 and 7 dated 19-25 December 2020, containing the details regarding the IB ACIO Recruitment 2020, was circulated on social media. On 16 December, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had claimed that the notice was fake on its twitter account. Now, PIB Tweet has been removed from its account.

As per the notice, 2000 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) in the Intelligence Bureau. The last date for submitting application is 09 January 2020. Graduates would be able to apply for IB ACOI Vacancies 2021. The notification is expected to be released tomorrow i.e. 19 December 2020.

The candidates are advised to wait till the official notice is released on the official website i.e. mha.gov.in. Intelligence Bureau Recruitment are being done through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and All India Recruitment Exams.