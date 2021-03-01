IOCL Admit Card 2021 Expected Today @iocl.com, Check Eastern Region Non Technical and Technical Apprentice Call Letter Updates Here

IOCL Admit Card 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is expected to release the admit card of written exam for the post of Apprentice for Eastern Region, today, on its official website www.iocl.com. As per IOCL Recruitment Notice, IOCL Apprentice Admit Card will be released on 01 March 2021. IOCL Exam is scheduled on 14 March 2021 (Sunday). Eligible candidates will be intimated by E-mail / SMS for downloading admit card for the written test

Candidates can download IOCL Admit Card, once released, using their application no. and date of birth from official website www.iocl.com (Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Eastern Region (Marketing Division) or from www.iocl.com/PeopleCareers/Apprenticeships.aspx

IOCL Apprentice Exam Pattern

IOCL Apprentice Test will have 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four option with one correct option. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English & Hindi.

The written test will assess the candidates on the following parameters:

Trade Apprentice - Accountant

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 30 Marks Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks Basic English language Skills – 40 Marks

Trade Apprentice (Fitter / Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist) & Technician Apprentice (Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Civil / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics)

Technical Acumen in relevant discipline – 40 Marks Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 20 Marks Reasoning Abilities – 20 Marks Basic English Language Skills – 20 Marks

Trade Apprentice (Data Entry Operator /Retail Sales Associate)

Generic Aptitude – 30 Marks Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks Basic English – 40 Marks

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test.

IOCL had invited a total 505 vacancies are available for the post of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Region - West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam Locations