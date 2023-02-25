IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: Check How to Apply Online, Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Check here about Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment 2023 for Executive Level 1 and Level 2 on Fixed Term Basis. Check here details regarding how to fill the form, last date, eligibility etc. 

 

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023
IOCL Executive Fixed Term Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Posts of Executive Level 1 and Level 2 on Fixed Term Contract Basis to be filled by direct recruitment. A total of 106 posts are to be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website of the IOCL at - https://iocl.com/  The online registration will start from 28 February 2023 and the last date of final submission of Online Application Form is 22 March 2023.

Download here IOCL Executive Fixed Term Recruitment 2023  Notification PDF 

Official Notification will be uploaded on website on 28 February 2023. Candidates are advised that before applying for any post they must go through the official notification very carefully.

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website at - https://iocl.com/   The details of fees to be submitted will be provided once official notification is released.

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualification and Work Experience

For Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 1: B.E./B.TECH/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Civil engineering/Instrument Engineering. A minimum of 5 year work experience is required for B.E./B.TECH and 10 year work experience is required for Diploma holder.

For Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 2: B.E./B.TECH/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. A minimum of 10 year work experience is required for B.E./B.TECH and 15 year work experience is required for Diploma holder.

Age Limit

35 Years for Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 1 and 45 Years for Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 2 . Age relaxation as per government rules.

The direct recruitment to the posts of Executive Fixed Term Level 1 and 2 shall be on the basis of merit and personal interview. For details check official notification.

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application Start 

28 February 2023

Online Application Close 

22 March 2023

Last date of fee submission of hard copy

21 March 2023 Till 5PM

Last Date of form to reach IOCL

6 April 2023

Date of Publication of List of Candidates shortlisted for interview

1st week of May 2023

Tentative Date of Personal Interview

4th week of May

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 106 vacancies for Executive Level 1 and Level 2. List of vacancies post wise is given below. For detailed information regarding vacancies department wise, candidates are advised to go through the official notification. 

Name of Post

Number of Vacancy

Executive Fixed Term L1

96 

Executive Fixed Term L2

10

Total 

106

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below 

Direct Link to apply for IOCL Executive Fixed Term Employee Recruitment 2023

Candidates can also apply following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of  IOCL at - https://iocl.com/   

Step 2: Go to the career sections.

Step 3: Go to latest Job openings.

Step 4: Click on link for  IOCL Executive Fixed Term Employee Recruitment 2023, once the link is active.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and submit the application form. 

Candidates also need to send a copy of duly filled application form along with documents to IOCL. 

 IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: Salary

Payscale for different posts is given in the table below

Post 

Salary

Executive Fixed Term Level 1

12 Lakh Annual

Executive Fixed Term Level 2

16 Lakh Annual

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying. 

 

FAQ

Where to apply for IOCL Executive Fixed Term Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply from the official website of IOCL at- https://iocl.com/

How many vacancies are there in IOCL Executive Fixed Term Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 106 vacancies in the IOCL Executive Fixed Term Recruitment 2023.
