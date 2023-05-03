IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at iocrefrecruit.in

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Posts of Junior Engineering Assistant. Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website of the IOCL at - https://iocl.com/ from 01 May to 30 May 2023.

Educational Qualification:

For Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 1: B.E./B.TECH/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Civil engineering/Instrument Engineering. A minimum of 5 year work experience is required for B.E./B.TECH and 10 year work experience is required for Diploma holder.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg./Petrochemical Engg./Chemical Technology / Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or 3 yrs. B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - {for Gujarat Refinery only} - 3 years Diploma in Mechanical E n g g . or Electrical Engg./ Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engg. or Matric with ITI (Fitter) of minimum 2 years duration or B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from recognized Institute/ University ALONGWITH Boiler Competency Certificate (BCC) with Second Class OR National Apprenticeship Certificate in Boiler Attendant under the Apprentices Act, 1961 with due endorsement of equivalence to the Second Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency, by the Competent Boiler Authority of the State of Gujarat.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV {for Haldia Refinery only} - 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years

IOCL Executive Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 54

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - 7

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M ) - 4

IOCL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply ?



Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post, may visit the website www.iocl.com Go to ‘What’s New’ > Go to ‘Requirement of Non-Executive Personnel 2023 at Gujarat Refinery and Haldia Refinery in IOCL’ > Click on “Detailed Advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) > Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form). The link to online application will remain open from 01-05-2023 (10:00 Hrs) to 30-05-2023(17:00 Hrs). Applications submitted through on-line mode will ONLY be accepted. All future communication with candidate will take place only through website/ email/ SMS.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). T

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying.