IOCL Pipeline Admit Card 2022 (Today) @plapps.indianoil.in: Check Link Updates Here

IOCL Pipeline Admit Card 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited will upload the admit card for the Non-Executive Exam on 27 October 2022. Candidates can check the details here.

IOCL Pipeline Admit Card 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will be releasing the admit card for the exam for Non-Executive Posts including Engineering Assistant (EA) and Technical Attendant (TA) on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for IOCL Pipeline Recruitment can download IOCL Admit Card from Pipelines Recruitment Portal https://plapps.indianoil.in. They shall be required to provide their Registration Number, and password for the admit cards.

Candidates will be required to carry a Photo ID Proof such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Driving license, Voter ID card, Passport etc. for the Written Test and SPPT. The original Photo ID shall be checked and verified during the Tests. A self-attested photocopy of the same shall also be collected along with the admit card after the Written Test and SPPT.

The Written Test will be held on 06 November 2022 (Sunday). There will be 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) of 100 Marks

the concerned engineering discipline of Diploma level and 25 questions on General Aptitude, Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc. For the post of Technical Attendant, out of 100 objective-type questions, 75 questions shall be on

Technical discipline from General Science and on basic ITI trades like Motor Mechanic, Electrical, and

Fitter etc. The remaining 25 questions will be asked on General Aptitude, Reasoning, General English,

Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge.

Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the test. No mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

How to Download IOCL Pipeline Admit Card 2022 ?