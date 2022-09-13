IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant and Technical Attendant Across India, Earn Upto 1 Lakh

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is hiring Engineering Assistants and Technical Attendants Across India under Pipeline Division. Check Vacancy Break up and Dates Here.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has notified vacancies for the post of Engineering Assistant (EA) and Technical Attendant (TA). Vacancies are available across the country under Pipeline Division. So, candidates with requisite qualifications can submit their application on the official website from 12 September 2022 on plapps.indianoil.in. The last date of the application is 10 October 2022.

More details on IOCL Vacancy 2022 such as qualification, salary, vacancy break -up and other details are given below:

Notification Details for IOCL Jobs 2022 :

Advt. No. PL/HR/ESTB/RECT-2022(2)

Important Dates

Last Date for IOCL Application Form - 10 October 2022

IOCL Admit Card 2022 Date - 27 October 2022

Exam Date - 06 November 2022

SPPT Date - 07 November 2022

IOCL EA TA Vacancy Details

Post Name Location Number of Vacancies EA (Elec) WB 2 EA(Mech) WB 3 EA(T&I) Assam 1 EA (Opr) UP 1 EA(T&I) UP 1 EA (Opr) Bihar 2 EA (T&I) Punjab 1 EA(Mech) UP 1 EA (Elec) Gujarat 1 EA(Mech) Gujarat 1 EA(T&I) Gujarat 2 EA(T&I) Rajasthan 2 EA(Mech) AP 1 EA (Mech) Odisha 1 EA (T&I) Odisha 2 EA (Elec) Chhattisgarh 1 TA WB 6 TA HP 1 TA Punjab 1 TA UP 3 TA Gujarat 11 TA Rajasthan 3 TA Odisha 7 TA Chhattisgarh 1 Total 56

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL EA TA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) from a Govt. recognized Institute in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering.

Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) from a Govt. recognized Institute in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) from a Govt. recognized Institute in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering or Instrumentation & Control Engineering or Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering or Electronics Engineering.

Engineering Assistant (Operations) Grade-IV - Three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) from a Govt. recognized Institute in Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering 9. Instrumentation & Control Engineering or Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering or Electronics Engineering.

Age Limit:

18 to 26 years

Salary:

EA - Rs. 25000-105000

TA - Rs.23000-78000

Application Fee:

General, OBC and EWS categories - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PwBD - No Fee

Selection Process for IOCL EA TA Recruitment 2022

Selection process shall consist of:

Written Test Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT)

How to Apply for iOCL EA TA Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply on;one on IOCL Pipelines recruitment portal at https://plapps.indianoil.in.