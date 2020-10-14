IPU CET Selection Process 2020: BBA and MBA aspirants seeking admission to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi must familiarize themselves with the IPU CET 2020 selection process. The selection process of IPU CET 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is conducted by GGSIPU. The selection process of IPU CET 2020 comprises of counselling and seat allotment conducted in multiple rounds. All the candidates who qualify in the IPU CET entrance test are eligible to participate in the selection process of IPU CET 2020. As a part of the IPU CET 2020 selection process, GGSIPU will release merit list for counselling to all the candidates who qualify in the exam and are included in the merit list. Candidates will also be required to complete their document verification during the IPU CET selection process 2020. IPU CET 2020 selection process will be based on the merit rank of the candidate in the entrance exam. Candidates appearing in the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test can find details of IPU CET selection process 2020 in the article below.

IPU CET Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

The selection process of IPU CET begins shortly after the declaration of the result of the entrance test for BBA/MBA.

Candidates must qualify in IPU CET 2020 in order to be able to participate in the counselling process.

GGSIPU will release the merit list of candidates eligible to participate in the IPU CET selection process 2020 along with the results.

All the eligible candidates who qualify in the entrance test are required to register for counseeling of IPU CET 2020 selection process in the online mode.

Typically, the counselling process for IPU CET MBA begins prior to the selection process for IPU CET BBA.

IPU CET Selection Process 2020 - Details

Details of the selection procedure of IPU CET 2020 have been mentioned for the candidates below.

According to IPU CET 2020 selection process, admission of candidates to BBA and MBA programmes offered by GGSIPU Delhi is on the basis of their rank obtained in the IPU CET 2020 merit list only.

Candidates, according to their rank in the merit list, will be called for the IPU CET selection process 2020 and will be allotted seats accordingly.

All the candidates called for the IPU CET 2020 selection process will be required to attend the document verification process conducted by GGSIPU Delhi in the offline mode.

Candidates will be required to carry all the relevant documents as asked by the conducting body, with them while attending the IPU CET 2020 selection process.

The admission officials will conduct document verification as a part of the selection process of IPU CET 2020 where the information provided by the candidates in their application form will be cross-checked with original documents presented.

Any candidate, whose details in the application form fail to meet with that of the original documents will not be considered for admission during IPU CET 2020 selection process.

Candidates will be able to male a choice from the available options as per their merit rank during IPU CET 2020 selection process.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat during the IPU CET selection process 2020 will be required to deposit the required fees at the University before the assigned date to confirm their admission. Admission of candidates who fail to so will be cancelled.

The authorities will release a seat allotment list of the candidates who have been granted admission in the first round of IPU CET selection process 2020.

The IPU CET BBA counselling usually comprises of three rouds followed by one spot counselling round whereas there are 2 rounds of counselling for IPU CET MBA followed by one spot round.

The spot counselling will be last round of admission in the IPU CET selection process 2020 and valid only for candidates whose names will be shortlisted.

IPU CET 2020 Selection Process - Steps

The GGSIPU BBA/MBA selection process comprises of certain steps which all the candidates are required to complete in order to participate in the same. The steps in the selection process of IPU CET are mentioned below.

Registration: All the candidates who wish to participae in the IPU CET selection process are required to register for counselling on the official website by provising the requsite details such as name, gender, date of birth and create a new password. Upon successful registration for IPU CET BBA/MBA, candidates will receive an application sequence number which is required for logging in future.

For successful registration, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Online Choice Filling: Successfully registered candidates participating in the IPU CET BBA or IPU CET MBA selection process are required to complete the online choice filling. This includes candidates logging in to their individual accounts using the application sequence number generate, filling up of the application form by providing Personal details, Contact details, details about qualifying exam and entrance test result details, uploading of images and documents in the format specified, paying the requsite registration fee using EPG service and filling up of choices for BBA//MBA in order of preference. It is important that candidates take a print out of the application form with duly filled in details and choices for future reference.

Candidates must note that the choice filling process of IPU CET BBA/MBA selection process is mandatory for allotment of seats. The choice filling process of IPU CET is to be completed in the onlinemode only wherein candidates are required to select choices for allotment from the list of possible combinations of all institutes and courses available. Candidates are also provided the opportunity to edit/modify/add/delete preferences after the seat allotment for the first round is completed.

Counselling: After completing the choice filling process of IPU CET BBA/MBA, the authorities release a schedule for candidates to attend the offline counselling process. Candidates who complete the online registration and choice filling process of IPU CET selection process are allotted a specific counselling date and venue and are required to attend the same accordingly. Document Verification: The counselling process of IPU CET BBA/MBA programme comprises of the verification of documents for admission to the desired participating institute of GGSIPU. Candidates are required to report to the counselling with the original copies of documents which are then verfied by the respective authoroties against the information provided by the candidate in the online counselling registration process. Seat Allotment: The authority will allot seats to the candidates in the BBA/MBA programme during the IPU CET selection process in order of their rank/merit for the program and the seats will be allotted according to the availability. Candidtes who will be allotted admission will be required to deposit the admission fee on spot in order to confirm the seat. Upon payment of the fee, the admission officer will handover the signed admission slip containing the details of the student. Students who fail to attend the counseling of IPU CET BBA/MBA selection process lose their claim to the seat.

Candidates who wish to change the institute allotted through the first round of seat allotment of IPU CET Selection process for MBA/BBA, may appear for the second round of the counselling. For GGSIPU BBA programme, candidates are required to pay an additional sum as specified. Also, for the second counselling round of IPU CET MBA selection process, candidates are allowed to modify/add new choices. Candidates can upgrade their choices but the previously allotted seat will remain a valid choice in this round. Candidates are, however, not allowed to delete the choice but can rearrange choice in the order of their preference.

IPU CET Selection Process 2020 - Documents Required

All candidates while attending the selection process of IPU CET 2020 must carry the following set of documents with them to the counselling venue

Registration slip (Provided by admission officer at the counselling venue)

GGSIPU CET BBA 2020 admi card

Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificates

Degree/Graduation certificate (for IPU CET MBA aspirants)

Certificate of evidence in case the candidate has pursued education through open or distant learning

Character or conduct certificate (less than 6 months old) from the head of the institution which the candidate has last attended

Undertaking (in case the result of qualifying exam is awaited)

Any other certificate as applicable

IPU CET Selection Criteria

GGSIPU BBA/MBA aspirants can find the selection criteria for the undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes are provided below.

For BBA Programme

Admissions to GGSIPU BBA programme are offered through IPU CET only. Seats are allotted to the candidates accoring to the merit rank/score in the entrance test. Candidtes who wish to take admission to BBA courses offered by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and affiliated colleges are required to appear in IPU CET.

For MBA Programme

The primary IPU CET Seection Criteria for admission to MBA programme is the Common Entrance Test conducted by Indian Institute. In case seats remain vacant after intake through CAT, then candidates who appear for CMAT are considered.

IPU CET MBA scores are considered under the selection criteria only when the seats remain vacant after intake of candidates through CAT/CMAT. In such a case, GGSIPU utilises the scores of IPU CET MBA for selection of candidates in order of merit to the University and affiliated colleges.