IREL Admit Card for Tradesman Trainee 2021 To Release Today @irel.co.in, Details Here

IREL Tradesman Trainee (ITI) will be released on 09 December 2021 on irel.co.in. Check Details Here

IREL Admit Card 2021: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) is going to release the admit card of the exam for the post of Tradesman Trainee (ITI) on 09 December 2021. IREL Admit Card Link will be available on from https://jobapply.in/IREL/2021/Trainee. Applicants are advised to keep a track on this website for updates.

IREL Tradesman Trainee Exam will be conducted on 12 December 2021 (Saturday) in Bhubaneshwar.

IREL Tradesman Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted through offline mode i.e. Paper Based Test.

Paper Marks Paper 1 - Subject Knowledge would

consist of questions for testing the

knowledge of relevant Trades. 50 Paper 2 - General Knowledge, Numerical ability, Reasoning ability and General English 50

Based on the marks obtained in the Written Test, the candidates will be called for second level Test (Skill Test /Trade Test /Computer Proficiency Test as applicable and Psychometric Test).

The exam will be conducted for Diploma Trainee, Graduate Trainee, Junior Supervisor and Personal Secretary Posts will be conducted on 18 December 2021 (Saturday) at Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack.