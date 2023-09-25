ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Accounts Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Accounts.

Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern with marking scheme

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Accounts is one of the subjects offered by CISCE to Class 12 commerce students. This subject contributes to building the foundation for business and financial management. Good marks in this subject are mandatory for ISC Class 12 Commerce students to get admission to good colleges for higher studies.

To help students of ISC Class 12 Accounts, we have provided a sample specimen paper for the academic year 2024. Also, the CISCE board has revised the ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus under the guidelines of National Education Policy 2020. To check the revised ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus and specimen paper, refer to these links:

ISC Class 12 Accounts Revised Syllabus 2023-24

ISC Class 12 Accounts Specimen Paper 2023-24

Knowing the exam pattern and marking scheme is the most important thing that students should do after completing the syllabus. This will help students know what the division of the question paper will be and how the marks will be distributed. After knowing the exam pattern, students experience less struggle in preparing for the examination. Read this article carefully to know the ISC Class 12 Accounts exam pattern 2024, exam highlights, and unit-wise weightage.

Career Counseling

ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name

Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Official Website

https://cisce.org

Subject

Accounts

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total  Marks

100

Paper I

Theory - 80

Paper II

Project Work - 20 marks

Theory Exam Duration

3+15

 

ISC Class 12 Accounts Unit-wise Weightage

 

S. No.

UNIT

TOTAL WEIGHTAGE

SECTION A: 60 Marks

1

Partnership Accounts

 

A. Fundamentals of Partnership

10 Marks

 

B. Goodwill

15 Marks

 

C. Reconstitution of Partnership

 

I. Admission

 

II. Retirement and Death of a Partner

 

III. Dissolution of a Partnership Firm

8 Marks

2.

Joint Stock Company Accounts

 

A. Issue of Shares

11 Marks

 

B. Issue of Debentures

9 Marks

 

C. Redemption of Debentures

 

D. Final Accounts of Companies

7 Marks

 

SECTION B (MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks

3.

Financial Statement Analysis

4 Marks

4.

Cash Flow Statement

8 Marks

5.

Ratio Analysis

8 Marks

 

OR

SECTION C (COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks

6.

Accounting Application of Electronic Spread Sheet

10 Marks

7.

Database Management System (DBMS)

10 Marks

TOTAL

80 Marks

ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

 

Paper Name

Accounts

Subject Code

858

Maximum Marks

80

Time allowed

3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading)

Number of Questions

18 (As per specimen paper 2024)

Number of sections

3 (A, B,  and C)

Section A 

60 Marks, 10 Questions (1-10)

Section B

20 Marks, 4 Questions (11-14)

Section C

20 Marks, 4 Questions (15-20)

Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D

Instructions

Section A is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates have to attempt all questions from either Section B or Section C.

There are internal choices provided in each section.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets [].

All calculations should be shown clearly. 

All working, including rough work, should be done on the same page as, and adjacent to, the rest of the answer.

 

Also read:

ISC Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2023-24

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next