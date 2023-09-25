ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Accounts Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Accounts.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Accounts is one of the subjects offered by CISCE to Class 12 commerce students. This subject contributes to building the foundation for business and financial management. Good marks in this subject are mandatory for ISC Class 12 Commerce students to get admission to good colleges for higher studies.

To help students of ISC Class 12 Accounts, we have provided a sample specimen paper for the academic year 2024. Also, the CISCE board has revised the ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus under the guidelines of National Education Policy 2020. To check the revised ISC Class 12 Accounts syllabus and specimen paper, refer to these links:

Knowing the exam pattern and marking scheme is the most important thing that students should do after completing the syllabus. This will help students know what the division of the question paper will be and how the marks will be distributed. After knowing the exam pattern, students experience less struggle in preparing for the examination. Read this article carefully to know the ISC Class 12 Accounts exam pattern 2024, exam highlights, and unit-wise weightage.

ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Accounts Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Paper I Theory - 80 Paper II Project Work - 20 marks Theory Exam Duration 3+15

ISC Class 12 Accounts Unit-wise Weightage

S. No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE SECTION A: 60 Marks 1 Partnership Accounts A. Fundamentals of Partnership 10 Marks B. Goodwill 15 Marks C. Reconstitution of Partnership I. Admission II. Retirement and Death of a Partner III. Dissolution of a Partnership Firm 8 Marks 2. Joint Stock Company Accounts A. Issue of Shares 11 Marks B. Issue of Debentures 9 Marks C. Redemption of Debentures D. Final Accounts of Companies 7 Marks SECTION B (MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks 3. Financial Statement Analysis 4 Marks 4. Cash Flow Statement 8 Marks 5. Ratio Analysis 8 Marks OR SECTION C (COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING): 20 Marks 6. Accounting Application of Electronic Spread Sheet 10 Marks 7. Database Management System (DBMS) 10 Marks TOTAL 80 Marks

ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Accounts Subject Code 858 Maximum Marks 80 Time allowed 3 Hours (For writing) +15 minutes (For reading) Number of Questions 18 (As per specimen paper 2024) Number of sections 3 (A, B, and C) Section A 60 Marks, 10 Questions (1-10) Section B 20 Marks, 4 Questions (11-14) Section C 20 Marks, 4 Questions (15-20) Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D Instructions Section A is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates have to attempt all questions from either Section B or Section C. There are internal choices provided in each section. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in the brackets []. All calculations should be shown clearly. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same page as, and adjacent to, the rest of the answer.

