ISC Class 12 Accounts Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Board conducted the class 12 Accounts board exam 2023 of the ISC board today, on Monday, March 13th, 2023. The students had 15 minutes to go through the question paper before they attempted the paper from 2 PM to 5 PM. Check here the reaction of the students after the ISC Class 12 Accounts board exam 2023 and the analysis of the paper by subject experts.

ISC Class 12 Accounts Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website Cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Accounts Date March 13, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Average

ISC Class 12 Accounts Paper Review 2023

According to the students who attempted the ISC Class 12 Accounts board exam 2023 today, the question paper felt too lengthy. Although the paper was for 3 hours in total, each question required more time and focus which eventually was exhaustive. However, the level of difficulty of the questions was easy to moderate. The subject teachers also held the same view about the question paper.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Accounts Exam

The ISC Class 12 Accounts exam 2023 was for 80 marks.

15 minutes of time was provided to go through the question paper.

The time to attempt the paper was 3 hours.

The paper was divided into three sections A, B and C.

All questions from Section A are compulsory.

Between sections B and C, students must attempt only one.

Section A was for 60 marks.

Sections B and C carried 20 marks each.

ISC Class 12 Accounts Question Paper 2023

ISC Class 12 Accounts Answer Key 2023

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

