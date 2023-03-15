ISC Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Papers (2018 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC Biology Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams have reached the midway point for both Class 10 and 12. The ISC exams began on February 13, and the next paper is of biology. This is the time to review what you’ve learned and test your knowledge by solving mock tests, specimen papers, and previous year's papers. It keeps the concepts fresh in their memory and gives students a sense of the type of questions asked by the CISCE board so they can prepare accordingly. Analysing ISC 12th Biology papers is also a great strategy because some questions are directly repeated from last year exams. It can be beneficial for all students to score well by going through the important and frequently asked questions in the previous year papers.

Biology (Code: 863) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 that’s a favourite of science stream students. Biology is a highly theoretical and descriptive subject that focuses on the study of all living things. Consistent practice is required to retain the many concepts, scientific names, etc. taught in the vast ISC 12th Biology curriculum. There’s no better way to both revise the syllabus and practice at the same time than solving the Biology Class 12 previous year question papers. It also helps students get an idea of the pattern and blueprint of the exam, along with the expected difficulty level. You can check here all the Biology previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2018 to 2020 in pdf format.

Related

ISC Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Biology comprises two papers, one for theory and one for practical work.

Biology Paper 1 (Theory) carries 70 marks and is three hours long.

Students will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

The questions will be MCQ, short answer, long answer and assertion-reason type.

The ISC Class 12th Biology exam consists four sections: A, B, C and D.

Section A carries 20 marks and consists short, 1 or 2-mark questions.

Section B carries 14 Marks, Section C 21 Marks and Section D 15 Marks.

All questions are compulsory for students but internal choice will be provided in the questions of sections B, C and D only.

You can read and download the ISC Biology Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

Related: ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023

ISC Class 12 Biology Language Papers Download from 2018 to 2020

Related: