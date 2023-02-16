ISC Class 12 Business Studies Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

Business Studies Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the 2023 higher secondary ISC Class 12 session are here and students should check the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 Business Studies Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020.

ISC Business Studies Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the final examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12 annually. The ICSE exams are set to kickstart from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams already started from February 13. Now, it’s time to prepare for the exams by solving the previous year question papers. It helps refresh important concepts and get an idea of the exam pattern and marks distribution of topics. The CISCE, like most other school boards, repeats questions from the last few years. Students can take benefits of this by solving the previous year papers. Even habitual low-scorers can achieve respectable results by studying the important and most-asked questions in previous year papers. It’s a risky tactic but quite beneficial for everyone.

Business Studies (Code: 859) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12 and is mostly picked by commerce stream students. Business Studies is a fascinating but tough subject that requires a good grasp of the fundamentals and expert writing skills. Solving Business Studies Class 12 previous year question papers is a great way to review concepts and learn to write answers well. The ISC 12th Business Studies last year papers paint a picture of the final exam, its blueprint and its difficulty level. ISC Business Studies previous year papers also help students improve their stress and time management skills. You can check here all the Business Studies previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Business Studies course two papers theory and project work.

Theory paper comprises 80 marks and a duration of three hours.

15 minutes will be given to students before the exam for only reading the paper.

The questions will be both objective and descriptive type.

The ISC Class 12th Business Studies exam will comprise three sections: A, B, and C.

All questions will be mandatory although internal choices will be given in sections B and C.

You can view and download the ISC Business Studies Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

