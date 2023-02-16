ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Business Studies Sample Paper, Download PDF

Business Studies Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC : The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the ISC exams 2023. Read and download the ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here in pdf format.

ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the higher secondary Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination 2023. As of February 13, the ISC class 12 exams 2023 have commenced, and it’s time to go through the specimen papers if you haven’t already done so. Business Studies (Code: 859) is an elective subject in ISC Class 12th and is a core component of the commerce stream. True to its title, Business Studies cover everything from the establishment and operation to the expansion of businesses. It teaches students skills they’d need to run a successful business, which comes in handy in the financial world. Solving ISC Class 12 Business Studies specimen paper is a must for all students to succeed in the final exam. Business studies is not a challenging subject but it’s no cakewalk either. ISC 12th Business Studies specimen papers also give students an idea of the exam pattern, marks distributions, difficulty level and type of questions asked in the exam. Check here the ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper Class 12 PDF for download.

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 Business Studies paper will be of 80 marks and three hours long. The exam questions will vary between MCQs and long answers questions.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided and writing answers will not be allowed during this

The ISC Class 12th Business Studies exam will consist three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A will be objective and short answer based, carrying 1mark for each question.

All questions will be compulsory, but students will be provided internal choice between question in sections B and C.

Check the 2023 ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper for class 12 in pdf format here. The download link to download full specimen paper is attached at the end of the article.

SECTION A – 16 MARKS

Question 1

(i) At which stage of the Selection Procedure is the minimum qualification of recruited candidates checked? [1]

(ii) Name the first need as given in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Human Needs. [1]

(iii) Which system of wage payment is supported by the Trade Unions? [1]

(iv) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has sent the Certificate of Incorporation to ABC Ltd. via an email. Which online means of business has been used by the Ministry? [1]

(v) What does the abbreviation HRA stand for? [1]

(vi) Job Specification is a written statement of the ___________ required for performing a job. [1]

(vii) ___________ means integrating the economy of a country with the world economy. [1]

(viii) _________ means getting high end knowledge work done from an outside agency to improve the efficiency and quality of business. [1]

(ix) __________ is a sheet containing full information related to the pay of all the employees working in the organisation. [1]

(x) Which one of the following is a benefit of e-recruitment? [1]

(a) The cost of recruitment per candidate is high.

(b) It requires investment in creating websites and portals.

(c) It weeds out the unqualified candidates through filters in the system.

(d) Trade unions support e-recruitment.

(xi) Which of the following is NOT a component of the 360-degree appraisal? [1]

(a) Self Appraisal

(b) Industry Appraisal

(c) Peer Appraisal

(d) Superior Appraisal

(xii) With reference to regulators, identify the odd one out of the following: [1]

(a) RBI

(b) LIC

(c) IRDA

(d) FSSAI

(xiii) State whether the following statements are True or False:

(a) A Public Limited Company should have a minimum number of two members. [1]

(b) Sound policies and practices of management are morale depressants. [1]

(c) Under the democratic leadership style, the leader gives complete freedom to his followers. [1]

(d) Job Training is given to the new employees to familiarise them with the organisation. [1]

You can read and download the entire ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Paper 2023 below.

