ISC Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 English Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is the exam ICSE and ISC exam conducting body. Every year, it releases the updated and revised syllabuses, exam patterns, and other study materials for the new academic sessions. For 2023-2024 it has provided syllabuses for all its subjects, links to which have been attached below. Here, students can find the ISC Class 12 English Exam Pattern with a Marking Scheme.
ISC English exam consists of two papers, English Language and English Literature. Exam Pattern and marking scheme for both of these papers have been described below in detail. The exam pattern and marking distribution attached here have been presented after a detailed analysis of the ISC Class 12 Syllabus and Specimen Papers 2024. Students who are going to sit for ISC Class 12 Board Exams in 2024 must have a look at this paper pattern and marking scheme.
ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024
ISC Class 12 English Language Specimen Paper 2023-2024
ISC Class 12 English Literature Specimen Paper 2023-2024
ISC Class 12 English Language Paper Pattern
Here, the Exam Pattern for ISC Class 12 English Language has been attached. This exam pattern will provide you with a detailed understanding of the ISC Board Exam Question Paper and the typology of questions.
|
Subject
|
English Language
|
Time Duration
|
3 hours
|
Total Marks:
Theory - 80
Project - 20
|
100
|
Theory:
|
|
Question 1: Composition Writing
|
Spend 45 minutes
|
Question 2: Detailed Writing/Proposal Writing
|
Spend 55 minutes
|
Question 3: Short Answer Questions (grammar test)
|
Spend 30 minutes
|
Question 4: Comprehension
|
Spend 50 minutes
|
Practical:
|
|
Listening Skills
|
|
Speaking Skills
|
|
Writing Skills
|
ISC Class 12 English Language Marking Scheme
Here, ISC Class 12 English Language Marking Scheme has been presented for students. This marking distribution will assist you in your preparation for the examination. Students can prioritize topics accordingly while preparing for the exam.
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Theory:
|
|
Composition Writing
|
20
|
Detailed Writing/Proposal Writing
|
25
|
Short Answer Questions
|
15
|
Comprehension
|
20
|
Practical:
|
|
Listening Skills
|
5
|
Speaking Skills
|
5
|
Writing Skills
|
10
ISC Class 12 English Literature Paper Pattern
The paper Pattern for ISC Class 12 English Literature has been attached below. This paper pattern presents a layout of the question paper. Typology of questions and basic understanding of the paper can be checked and understood by students, here.
|
Subject
|
English Literature
|
Time Duration
|
3 hours
|
Total Marks:
Theory - 80
Project - 20
|
100
|
Theory:
|
|
Section- A
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Section- B
|
Writing Skills
|
Practical:
|
|
Written Assignment (1000-1500 words)
|
To be evaluated by teacher
|
Written Assignment (1000-1500 words)
|
To be evaluated by external visitor
ISC Class 12 English Literature Marking Scheme
Students can find the marking scheme for ISC Class 12 English Literature, here. This marking scheme will assist students in drafting preparation strategies as per the marks allotment. The questions with higher marks weightage can be prepared first followed by the lower marks weightage.
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Theory:
|
|
Multiple Choice Questions/Fill in the blanks
|
20
|
Writing Skills
|
60
|
Practical:
|
|
Writing Assessment 1
|
10
|
Writing Assessment 2
|
10
