ISC Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 English Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for ISC Class 12 English Language and English Literature. This exam pattern is based on detailed analysis of the ISC Class 12 Syllabus.

ISC Class 12 English Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is the exam ICSE and ISC exam conducting body. Every year, it releases the updated and revised syllabuses, exam patterns, and other study materials for the new academic sessions. For 2023-2024 it has provided syllabuses for all its subjects, links to which have been attached below. Here, students can find the ISC Class 12 English Exam Pattern with a Marking Scheme.

ISC English exam consists of two papers, English Language and English Literature. Exam Pattern and marking scheme for both of these papers have been described below in detail. The exam pattern and marking distribution attached here have been presented after a detailed analysis of the ISC Class 12 Syllabus and Specimen Papers 2024. Students who are going to sit for ISC Class 12 Board Exams in 2024 must have a look at this paper pattern and marking scheme.

Related:

ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

ISC Class 12 English Language Specimen Paper 2023-2024

ISC Class 12 English Literature Specimen Paper 2023-2024

ISC Class 12 English Language Paper Pattern

Here, the Exam Pattern for ISC Class 12 English Language has been attached. This exam pattern will provide you with a detailed understanding of the ISC Board Exam Question Paper and the typology of questions.

Subject English Language Time Duration 3 hours Total Marks: Theory - 80 Project - 20 100 Theory: Question 1: Composition Writing Spend 45 minutes Question 2: Detailed Writing/Proposal Writing Spend 55 minutes Question 3: Short Answer Questions (grammar test) Spend 30 minutes Question 4: Comprehension Spend 50 minutes Practical: Listening Skills Speaking Skills Writing Skills

ISC Class 12 English Language Marking Scheme

Here, ISC Class 12 English Language Marking Scheme has been presented for students. This marking distribution will assist you in your preparation for the examination. Students can prioritize topics accordingly while preparing for the exam.

Questions Marks Theory: Composition Writing 20 Detailed Writing/Proposal Writing 25 Short Answer Questions 15 Comprehension 20 Practical: Listening Skills 5 Speaking Skills 5 Writing Skills 10

ISC Class 12 English Literature Paper Pattern

The paper Pattern for ISC Class 12 English Literature has been attached below. This paper pattern presents a layout of the question paper. Typology of questions and basic understanding of the paper can be checked and understood by students, here.

Subject English Literature Time Duration 3 hours Total Marks: Theory - 80 Project - 20 100 Theory: Section- A Multiple Choice Questions Section- B Writing Skills Practical: Written Assignment (1000-1500 words) To be evaluated by teacher Written Assignment (1000-1500 words) To be evaluated by external visitor

ISC Class 12 English Literature Marking Scheme

Students can find the marking scheme for ISC Class 12 English Literature, here. This marking scheme will assist students in drafting preparation strategies as per the marks allotment. The questions with higher marks weightage can be prepared first followed by the lower marks weightage.

Questions Marks Theory: Multiple Choice Questions/Fill in the blanks 20 Writing Skills 60 Practical: Writing Assessment 1 10 Writing Assessment 2 10

Also Read:

ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)