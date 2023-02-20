ISC Class 12 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Maths Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Class 12 Board exam candidates appeared for their first major exam in 2022-23 today. Check here ISC Class 12 Maths Core and Maths Elective Paper Analysis. Get the ISC 12th Class Maths 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key here.

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Class 12 Maths board exam 2023 was conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023. Students appeared for their first major language paper exam from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Both Maths Core and Maths Elective examinations were conducted simultaneously. In this article, you can find the ISC Class 12 Maths, subject code 302 and Maths Elective, subject code 002, detailed paper analysis along with the complete question paper and official answer key.

ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations

https://cisce.org Class 12 Exam ISC Subject Maths Date February 20, 2023 Time 2 PM to 5 PM Difficulty level Medium

ISC Class 12 Maths Paper Review 2023

As per the students and subject experts, the question paper difficulty level was moderate. The questions were both simple and tricky. However, the paper was balanced with questions catering to students from different capabilities.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Maths Exam

The ISC Class 12 Maths exam 2023 was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A: 65 marks Sections B: 15 marks Section C: 15 marks Section A is compulsory

Section-wise Class 12 Maths Exam Review

The first section for 65 marks appeared to be straightforward with some direct and some tricky questions.

Section B and Section C were, comparatively, more difficult.

ISC Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2023

The Link to ISC Class 12 Maths Core Question Paper 2023 will be updated here soon.

ISC Class 12 Maths Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official ISC Class 12 Maths Core answer key here very soon.

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

