ISKCON Full Form: What Does ISKCON Stand For? Check Full Name Here

ISKCON Full Form: ISKCON Stands for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. It is worldwide referred to as the Hare Krishna Movement. This spiritual organisation adheres to the Gaudiya Vaishnava path. It prioritises serving and loving Krishna as the ultimate divine power. It encourages bhakti yoga as its main spiritual discipline, where devotees are called “bhaktas.” They engage in worship and service to Lord Krishna. Continue reading to learn more about the ISKCON full form, including meaning, objective, rules, and other aspects.

The full form of ISKCON is International Society for Krishna Consciousness. On 13 July 1966, A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada laid the foundation of ISKCON in New York City. Its main spiritual and administrative centre is in Mayapur, West Bengal, and the organisation reports having nearly one million members worldwide. Some of the famous ISKCON religious practices are Kirtan, Japa, and Arati. In this blog, we have shared the detailed information about the ISKCON full form for reference purposes.