ISKCON Full Form: What Does ISKCON Stand For? Check Full Name Here

ISKCON Full Form: ISKCON Stands for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. It is worldwide referred to as the Hare Krishna Movement. This spiritual organisation adheres to the Gaudiya Vaishnava path. It prioritises serving and loving Krishna as the ultimate divine power. It encourages bhakti yoga as its main spiritual discipline, where devotees are called “bhaktas.” They engage in worship and service to Lord Krishna. Continue reading to learn more about the ISKCON full form, including meaning, objective, rules, and other aspects.
The full form of ISKCON is International Society for Krishna Consciousness. On 13 July 1966, A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada laid the foundation of ISKCON in New York City. Its main spiritual and administrative centre is in Mayapur, West Bengal, and the organisation reports having nearly one million members worldwide. Some of the famous ISKCON religious practices are Kirtan, Japa, and Arati. In this blog, we have shared the detailed information about the ISKCON full form for reference purposes.
ISKCON Full Form: How Was ISKCON Founded?
Abhay Charan De, later known as Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, was instructed by his Guru, Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati, to spread Krishna teachings to Western countries. He gave up his household and career to dedicate himself fully to preaching and spreading Gaudiya Vaishnava teachings.
He gave up worldly attachments in 1962 by taking Sannyasa and travelled to New York City in 1965 to spread his teachings.
He connected with the countercultural vibe of the 1960s by spreading his message in parks and drawing hippies and youth alike.
The movement, popularly called the “Hare Krishna Movement,” expanded rapidly after he moved to San Francisco the following year.
The foundation of ISKCON took place during the vibrant counterculture movement of the 1960s.
ISKCON Full Form: Objectives of ISKCON
Apart from knowing ISKCON full form and background, you should also understand its objectives to truly grasp the essence of the term. Given below are the objectives of ISKCON:
To share Lord Krishna’s teachings and encourage the practice of Krishna consciousness across the globe.
To offer a space for learning, sharing, and exploring the teachings of Krishna consciousness.
To create spiritual hubs for teaching and practising Krishna consciousness.
To support social welfare by offering food and other assistance to the needy.
To print and distribute books and writings related to Krishna's teachings and Vedic knowledge.
ISKCON Full Form: Regulative Principles
Along with knowledge of ISKCON's full form, it is crucial to gain insights into the regulative principles for clarity purposes. ISKCON initiation (diksha) involves followers committing to adhere to the fundamental regulations. Check the list of important rules of this organisation shared below.
Adhering to a lacto-vegetarian lifestyle and avoiding eating meat, fish, and eggs.
Complete restriction on consuming any substances considered intoxicating, such as onions, garlic, tea, coffee, alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.
Strictly avoiding all forms of gambling.
