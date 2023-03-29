ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 63 Posts in ISRO Propulsion Complex Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: ISRO has released a notification regarding recruitment of 63 vacancies of Technician, Technical Assistant and other Posts in ISRO Propulsion Complex. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: ISRO has started the process for recruitment of Technician, Technical Assistant and various other posts in ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of ISRO IPRC at - https://www.iprc.gov.in/iprc/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 27 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 24 April 2023. This year there are a total of 63 vacancies to be filled. The Link to apply has been activated.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

ISRO IPRC Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link 1

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 27 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 24 April 2023 Exam Date To be announced

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Technician ‘B’ (Fitter) Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) ITI in Fitter Trade from NCVT with NTC (or) NAC Technical Assistant (Mechanical) First Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (or) Production Engineering.

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is 35 years for all posts except fireman. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 63 vacancies like Technician,Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)

Technical Assistant and other various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Technician 30 Technical Assistant 24 Others 9 Total 63

How to fill ISRO Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of ISRO IPRC at- https://www.iprc.gov.in/iprc/

Step 2 : On the home page go to Whats new section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Advertisement No. IPRC/RMT/2023/01 dated 26/03/2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill ISRO Recruitment 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for different posts are different, candidates are advised to refer to official notification regarding fees for the post they are applying for.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Technician Level 3 (Rs.21,700/- – Rs.69,100/-) Technical Assistant Level 7 (Rs.44,900/- – Rs.1,42,400/-)

For details of other posts, check the official notification.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received and screening test, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the CBT/Skill Test, Driving Test. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the CBT only. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.