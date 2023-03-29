ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 63 Posts in ISRO Propulsion Complex Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: ISRO has started the process for recruitment of Technician, Technical Assistant and various other posts in ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of ISRO IPRC at - https://www.iprc.gov.in/iprc/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 27 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 24 April 2023. This year there are a total of 63 vacancies to be filled. The Link to apply has been activated.
ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below
|
ISRO IPRC Recruitment Notification 2023
ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|
Name of Event
|
Date
|
Registration Start
|
27 March 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
24 April 2023
|
Exam Date
|
To be announced
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
|
Name of Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)
|
Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and)
ITI in Fitter Trade from NCVT with NTC (or) NAC
|
Technical Assistant (Mechanical)
|
First Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (or) Production
Engineering.
For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.
Age Limit
The age limit is 35 years for all posts except fireman. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.
ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies
This year there are a total of 63 vacancies like Technician,Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)
Technical Assistant and other various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.
|
Name of Post
|
No of vacancy
|
Technician
|
30
|
Technical Assistant
|
24
|
Others
|
9
|
Total
|
63
How to fill ISRO Application?
Step1 : Visit the official website of ISRO IPRC at- https://www.iprc.gov.in/iprc/
Step 2 : On the home page go to Whats new section.
Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Advertisement No. IPRC/RMT/2023/01 dated 26/03/2023”
Step 4: Carefully fill the application form
Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.
Take a printout of the form for future reference.
ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Application Form
Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given
Direct Link to Fill ISRO Recruitment 2023
ISRO Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees
The application fees for different posts are different, candidates are advised to refer to official notification regarding fees for the post they are applying for.
ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Salary
The details of salary for is given in the table below.
|
Name of Post
|
Salary
|
Technician
|
Level 3
(Rs.21,700/- – Rs.69,100/-)
|
Technical Assistant
|
Level 7
(Rs.44,900/- – Rs.1,42,400/-)
For details of other posts, check the official notification.
ISRO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
On the basis of applications received and screening test, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the CBT/Skill Test, Driving Test. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the CBT only. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.