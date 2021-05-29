ITBP Constable Final Result 2021: Download Roll No. Wise Constable Animal Transport-2018 Merit @itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Constable Final Result 2018: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the Roll Number wise list of candidates finally selected to the post of Constable (Animal Transport) 2018 Recruitment on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their result through the official website of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in.

The ITBP Constable Animal Transport 2018 Exam was held on 16 February 2020 and the document verification round and Detailed Medical Exam was conducted from 17 to 19 November 2020 at Base Hospital, ITBP New Delhi. The final list of female and male candidates now have been uploaded to the official website. All candidates are advised to Download ITBP Constable Final Result 2018 by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

This drive was done to recruit 85 vacancies for the Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial post of Constable (Animal Transport) in Group ‘C’ on a temporary basis. The online application for the same was started on 15 October 2018 and closed on 13 November 2018. The candidates will get a salary in the pay scale Level - 3 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 21700 – 69100 (as per 7th CPC) after the appointment.

Download ITBP Constable Animal Transport Result 2018

The post will carry Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Kit Maintenance Allowance as admissible from time to time, Special Compensatory Allowance while posted in specified border areas, free uniform, free accommodation or HRA, Transport Allowance, Free leave pass and any other allowance as admissible in the Force from time to time under the rules/instructions. They will be covered under New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme.

Latest Government Jobs:

WB Health Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ sr.indianrailways.gov.in

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies Notified for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in|Apply Online