WB Health Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others

How to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021 at the meeting hall of the CMOH office, Bankura District at 11.00 AM along with the documents. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

What is the age limit required for COVID Volunteer in WB Health?

The candidates applying for the post of Lab Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), CC Technician (COVID-19 Hospital), Staff Nurse (COVID-19 Hospital) must be not above the age of 40 years While for Medical Officer General Duty (COVID-19 Hospital), Medical Officer CCU/HDU (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer- Medicine (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine (COVID-19 Hospital), Specialist Medical Officer Anaesthesia (COVID -19 Hospital), the upper age limit is 60 years.

What is the qualification required for WB Health Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding Graduation, Diploma, MBBS, MD in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the above article for more details.

What is the last date of application submission for the post of covid-19 volunteer in WB Health Recruitment 2021?

All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 3 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for the post of COVID-19 Volunteer in WB Health?

A total of 99 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician, Nursing Personnel, Specialist Doctor, Medical Officer and others will be recruited.